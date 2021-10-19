Roughly 1/10 of county residents have been infected
OSWEGO — More than 500 Oswego County residents again tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, putting the total number of positive cases in the county since the start of the pandemic above 12,000 for the first time, according to county health officials.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced 531 county residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, a slight down tick from the previous week but still significantly elevated compared to summer. Statewide, more than 3,000 positive tests were reported by the state Department of Health on Monday, as state and local health care officials continue to urge vaccinations and personal protection.
“Many New Yorkers have been vaccinated for COVID-19 and are returning to normal life, but we can’t get complacent,” Gov. Kathy Hochul. “We have to get more New Yorkers vaccinated, end the pandemic and revitalize our economy. Lives still hang in the balance, and I’m urging everyone who hasn’t gotten a shot yet to consider their friends, families and loves ones and use the vaccine to help end this pandemic for all of us.”
More than 2 million New Yorkers and 12,187 Oswego County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic first hit the state in March 2020. Roughly 10 percent of county and state residents have been infected by the coronavirus.
Huang said weekly new case counts remain high in Oswego County. Roughly 500 individuals have tested positive each week over the past month, the highest rate of infection since late 2020 and early 2021.
There are 647 active positive cases of the coronavirus in Oswego County as of Monday, according to the county Health Department. The nearly 650 active cases are the highest since late January.
“Over the past several weeks, on average, about one-third of new cases are school-related,” Huang said in a statement. “There are many micro-clusters in many families in the community. Since the pandemic started, more than 12,000 positive cases have been reported. This means about 10% of our residents have been infected with the COVID virus.”
Huang noted the county also reported three additional deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week. Since March 2020, 112 Oswego County residents have died due to complications related to the virus. Twenty deaths have been recorded since the start of July.
“Every death is an unfortunate set-back in our efforts to fight this virus and something we never want to see,” Huang said. “Our condolences go out to the families and friends of these patients.”
More than 45,000 New Yorkers have died due to coronavirus-related complications, according to state Department of Health data.
The number of fully vaccinated residents continues to increase slowly in Oswego County, Huang said, noting roughly 55 percent of county residents have been vaccinated as of Monday.
“With high natural infection and an increasingly fully-vaccinated share of the population, the remaining one-third of county residents are at an increased risk of contracting the virus,” Huang said. “I encourage vaccine eligible residents to get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and those who are not eligible for the vaccines. Working together, we can make this community safer and healthier.”
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available at the county Health Department, area pharmacies and community health care clinics. Local physicians and health care providers can also administer the vaccine.
The Oswego County Health Department holds COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 1 to 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, located at 70 Bunner St. in Oswego. Walk-ins are welcome, but online preregistration is encouraged and appreciated for clinic efficiency. People can pre-register online at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_ novel_coronavirus/covid-19 vaccine.php or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at (315) 349-3330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.