MINETTO — The final ballots in last week’s Republican primary for Minetto town supervisor have been counted and incumbent Supervisor John Familo held on by a margin of just five votes.
Familo held off a challenge from Nickolas Spilman, holding a narrow two vote lead, 71 to 69, following the June 22 tallying of in-person and early voting last week. The Oswego County Board of Elections released the final unofficial vote count Tuesday that included seven absentee ballots, which increased Familo’s lead from two votes to five votes.
The final unofficial vote count in the razor-thin race rests at 76 to 71 in Familo’s favor.
No Democratic challenger is slated to appear on the Election Day ballot in November, paving the way for Familo to retain his seat as Minetto’s executive barring extraordinary, unforeseen events.
In a statement to The Palladium-Times on Wednesday, Familo expressed excitement about the results and appreciation to the voters who supported his candidacy.
“Our team has been extremely busy these past 6 months and much remains to be done,” Familo said. “I am committed to serving our town to the best of my ability.”
Familo, a third-generation lifelong Minetto resident, first took the position in August 2020 when former Supervisor Dave Domicolo resigned. He was re-elected to the position in November 2020 to finish the remainder of the term, and last week’s primary makes him the overwhelming favorite to win a two-year term in the Nov. 3 election.
Spilman, owner of the Minetto-based excavating company, Nick Spilman Excavating Inc. and member of the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals, said this week that while the results did not turn in his favor, he wasn’t surprised.
“I had a lot of people who could not vote for me being that they were not Republican but said they supported me,” Spilman said Tuesday. “I heard good feedback from the people who spoke with me.”
Spilman was non-committal when asked if he would run for the supervisor position again in the future, but said with the community support and “being that close” at the polls, another run at office was a possibility. In the meantime, Spilman said he would continue to help in the community, focusing on his company and position on the Zoning Board of Appeals.
During an interview earlier this month, Familo said his first priorities as a supervisor were to lower property taxes throughout the community and dedicate resources to the continued improvement of the town’s infrastructure.
“My vision for the town is continuing to modernize town government, maintain a watchful eye on spending, improve quality of life, additional enhancements to our website, and increase the volume of state and federal grant funding,” Familo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.