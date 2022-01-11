Abandoned buildings to be demolished in Fulton

FULTON — The city of Fulton is preparing to demolish a number of homes with the help of the Oswego County Land Bank this month.
The houses are buildings the city took ownership of through tax foreclosure, and while some of the houses the city acquires can be restored, relisted with a realtor and sold, others are just too far gone to be saved, according to Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.
“We’ve been able to put a significant number of houses back on the tax rolls,” Michaels said. “However, there are some houses that are absolutely not safe, do not comply with codes, and are not safe to live in.”
Michaels said the city during the time of her administration has looked for a solution to rectify what she describes as a large number of homes the city’s previous administrations didn’t take care of after they were originally acquired.
She said demolitions are expensive, and with the money set aside in the budget the city would have been able to demolish only about two or three of the eyesore dwellings. The mayor said she realized the city needed some help.
“The process and cost of demo is pretty substantial,” Michaels said. “We knew we couldn’t do it alone. I knew there were resources out there and I began to research them.”
Michaels knew about the land bank and said
