Aaron Williams featured screenwriter at CNY Arts Center

FULTON — The writer and actor group “Help Words Come Alive” is excited to announce screenwriter Aaron Williams will return to present two TV Show spec scripts that he has written at the monthly table read, Monday, Sept. 13 at CNY Arts Center.
The popular group meets monthly to read aloud screenplays in development. Actors help bring the words of the screenplay to life and offer screenwriters an invaluable ear to hear how their screenplays are developing. The group is facilitated by local screenwriter/actor Peter Mahan.
September’s group meeting will host Aaron Williams, having most recently presented in September of 2020 with a segment of a feature-length film script he wrote called, “Like and Survive.” He recently shared that he has gained interest from a production company for a Christmas-based feature he created, which he will be presenting at CNY Arts Center later in the year.
At the September reading, Williams will share two original Spec Scripts he has written for “Modern Family” and “The Office.”
The event is free and open to the public. Writers and actors are invited to join for a fun-filled evening of storytelling and networking with fellow creatives. The next group meeting is Monday, September 13 from 7- 9 p.m. at CNY Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. Masks are encouraged for everyone.
