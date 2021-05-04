AAO exhibition showcases local artist Sophie Infarinato

OSWEGO — The Art Association of Oswego is proud to present a new art exhibition in the Timothy McHenry Gallery.
The show, entitled “Captured Moments,” opened May 1 and is a series of alla prima paintings by SUNY Oswego senior Sophie Infarinato of Oneida, New York. Infarinato was recently awarded a student scholarly and creative activity grant and produced this comprehensive body of work.
Infarinato’s series consists of 50 new small-scale paintings, ranging from 5 x 7” to 8 x 10”. The subject matter is diverse, including still lives, portraits, and landscapes.
“The paintings showcase ordinary moments from my everyday life and represent the act of painting as a time of reflection, introspection and learning about myself, my environment, and my purpose as a painter,” Infarinato said.
This exhibition will be on display until Sunday, May 23. The Art Association of Oswego is housed in The Oswego Civic Arts Center at the northernmost end of East Fourth Street, across from Fort Ontario. Regular gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For information on exhibitions and classes, visit oswegoarts.org.
