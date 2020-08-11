A Pall-Times storytelling special: First Eagle to Die

Editor’s note: Although the Fort Ontario State Historic Site has passed most of 2020 with reduced operations under pandemic conditions, facility chief Paul Lear never rests. The inimitable local historian and The Palladium-Times today present an exclusive travel back through time. Please enjoy:
The influenza virus of 1918 came at a time when all the great nations of the world were at war. It was unusual in that it killed many healthy young adults of military age, in contrast to the very young and very old. An estimated 500 million people contracted what became known as the Spanish Flu, or approximately 28 percent of the human population. The Spanish Flu may have claimed 50 million lives worldwide, even greater than the war itself.
More than 675,000 Americans, including 45,000 soldiers died of the flu, compared to 53,402 U.S. combat deaths. In WWI Fort Ontario in Oswego, NY operated as U.S. Army General Hospital No.5 where over 8,000 sick and wounded soldiers were treated and rehabilitated by a staff of 800 doctors, nurses, officers, and enlisted men. Because it received infected recruits from army camps near eastern seaports where the virus arrived on ships from Europe, Fort Ontario was one of the first army posts, and Oswego one of the first U.S. communities impacted by the 1918 influenza pandemic. Seventy soldiers and two nurses died of influenza at the fort, and over 200 civilians in Oswego.
Two U.S. Army Model 1905 Quartermaster Pattern iron bedsteads in the collection of Fort Ontario StateHistoric Site are tragically linked to the influenza pandemic of 1918, and the family of a popular local soldier who died during the most-deadly week and month in American history. In 2012, Joanne Case, owner of a house by the fort’s east entrance, and a descendant of Margaret Mittler, its World War I owner, arranged with Friends of Fort Ontario to acquire the two M.1905 bedsteads in her possession for the fort’s collection. Family tradition held that the bedsteads came from the fort and that a soldier relative stationed there and living in the house died of influenza during the pandemic. Joanne also remembered being told the small house was once very crowded with family members.
Joanne Case’s memories prompted research on her deceased soldier relative who we soon identified from Oswego’s “Roll of Honor of World War I Dead” as Private 1st Class Edward L. Hurley, age 22, of 37 E. 9th St. From census and other records we learned that Edward was the brother of Margaret Mittler, and was Joanne’s great uncle. Other sources revealed that the Mittler and Hurley families had ties to Fort Ontario that began in 1905 when Joanne’s grandfather, Joseph Mittler arrived from the Philippines as a cook with the 23rd U.S. Infantry.
Upon his army discharge in 1908, Joseph Mittler married Margaret Hurley of Oswego and began raising a family in the city’s second ward, and purchased the house at 37 E. 9th St. by 1914. Margaret’s mother, brothers, and sister Katherine who married a fort quartermaster lived close by. Joanne fondly remarked that the Hurleys were a close family and liked to live near each other as well. Joseph Mittler suffered a serious injury working at the Fitzgibbons Boilerworks in 1909, but he still managed to work as a civilian teamster in the fort’s Quartermaster Department, and as a city fireman for a few years. He died on Dec. 21, 1916, probably from lingering effects of his injuries, leaving Margaret a widow with four small children at Christmastime.
The Mittler and Hurley families were communicants of St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church where Margaret’s brother John was a sextant. By 1910, Margaret’s 16-year-old brother Edward L. Hurley left school and was working as a washer in the Conn Knitting Mill with their older brother John.
A few years later in 1917 Edward was employed as a core maker in George Hessler’s Foundry and Manufacturing Company in the Second Ward. Edward had a girlfriend, Laura LeBlanc, who grew up and lived with her family nearby on East 11th Street. We don’t know how serious their relationship was or if they planned to marry, but on Dec. 20, 1917, a newspaper article named Edward as a guest at a surprise 50th birthday party for Laura’s father, Isadore, a laborer. We also don’t know where or if she worked, but newspaper articles list her name among Oswegonians who purchased Liberty Bonds in 1918 and 1919. Edward and every other employee of the Hessler Foundry supported the war effort by buying Liberty Bonds by early May 1918.
The Hessler Foundry received a large contract to make munitions for the Allies in 1915, and Edward was probably casting casings for artillery shells. The conflict in Europe drew closer to Edward after Congress declared war on Germany and established a draft for men of military age. According to his June 5, 1917 Draft Registration Certificate and city directories, Edward L. Hurley was single and boarding with brothers Frank and John at 88 E. 10th St. John and Edward were supporting their brother Frank who was unable to work. Edward was described as “short” with “blue eyes” and “brown hair” and listed his “sister and four small children” as dependents. On March 28, 1918 Edward L. Hurley’s service in the military became nearly inevitable. He was one of 260 Oswego men found fit for the next draft and his Classification in Division A was mailed on April 19, 1918. Hurley was earning about seventy-five dollars a month in his foundry job, compared to an army private’s pay of only thirty dollars. If drafted, Edward risked being sent overseas and in a difficult position to support his sister’s family.
On May 5, 1918, and on the verge of being drafted, Edward L. Hurley walked to the fort and was enlisted as a bugler in the medical detachment by Captain Joseph P. Burns, MD. By doing so, he stood a good chance of remaining in Oswego until discharged. Edward must have been an experienced trumpet or horn player to qualify as a bugler, and he hit if off immediately with music loving Burns.
In addition to his surgical, recruiting, and military duties, which included counseling new soldiers, Captain Burns was post music director. He was also an accomplished opera singer, composer, and choral director before the war. Despite the significant loss of income, service at Fort Ontario enabled Hurley to avoid overseas duty and continue supporting his sister’s family directly.
Private Edward L. Hurley and other recruits underwent basic training while working into regular duty at Fort Ontario. Recruits found themselves in arguably the most eclectic garrison in the army composed of doctors of considerable reputation, experienced nurses, and men with impressive artistic, educational, and commercial backgrounds. By mid-summer Hurley was on a schedule with other buglers and serving at headquarters, close to post commandant Ralph Thomason’s office. That summer Private Edward L. Hurley obtained two sponsors and successfully applied for membership in the Fraternal Order of Eagles, an international non-profit organization that unites fraternity in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice, and equality with the goal of making human life more desirable by lessening its ills, and by promoting peace, prosperity, gladness and hope. His sponsors may have included former foundry employer, George J. Hessler. Eagles received free medical attention for themselves and their families, weekly payments in case of sickness and funeral benefits, all especially important before the widespread availability of medical, disability, and life insurance.
Private Edward L. Hurley was one of 228 parishioners serving in the military honored in a special mass at St. Paul’s Church on Sept. 1, 1918. He was probably released from duty to attend the 7:30 a.m. service with his family on Sunday, Sept. 1, 1918. Center seats were reserved for soldiers’ families, and officers from the fort were invited too. It would have been a proud day for the Mittler and Hurley families, but it was likely the last time he and his brothers, sisters, and their children were all together while he was alive. On Sept. 5 Edward was promoted to Private First Class and his pay increased $3.00.
After enlisting, Edward L. Hurley was assigned quarters at the fort and changed his legal residence to his sister’s house. As well, brothers John and Frank moved in with Margaret and her four children by September 1918. Thanks to their family connections, access to army stores was easy, and the two M.1905 bedsteads from the fort were probably acquired for John and Frank at this time. New pattern hospital beds on wartime contract were replacing the older M.1905 bedsteads as the hospital grew larger and reached a peak of 1,072 patient beds in Jan. 1919. As Joanne Case recalled from family lore, the small house with three or four adults and four children must have been very crowded indeed!
As the Hurley brothers settled into their sister’s house late that summer, the U.S. Army prepared and launched the Meuse-Argonne offensive in Europe, the largest battle in American history, and the influenza virus began its deadly attack on the human population of the Western Hemisphere. On Aug. 22, 1918, the first cases of influenza came to the military hospital at Fort Ontario from Camp Devens, Massachusetts, Camp Upton, Long Island, and Camp Syracuse. Others were sent until Sept. 19 and the virus began to appear in the City of Oswego about Sept. 11. Soldiers began getting sick and dying in increasing numbers at the fort, and the city and county as well.
By Sept. 20 the number of influenza cases began to be generally noted, and during the next week there was a large increase and calls for physicians in the city were incessant. It was then that 22-year-old Private Edward L. Hurley and several thousand others, including post commandant Colonel Ralph Thomason who worked in the same headquarters building, contracted the influenza virus and became sick with flu-like symptoms.
Most like Thomason recovered, but Edward’s condition and that of many others worsened while pneumonia set in and breathing grew short and shallow. As fluid filled lungs and oxygen left the blood, the skin around the eyes, ears, lips, tongue and mucous membranes around the mouth turned bluish-purple. In some victims blood came from the mouth, eyes, ears, and nose.
There were few restrictions on visitors in Fort Ontario’s many hospital wards and some of Edward’s family were probably at his bedside at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 1918, when he passed away from lobar pneumonia following influenza. His obituary noted that he was “a bright, cheerful lad and his many friends will be shocked to hear of his death.” Private Edward L. Hurley was one of four soldiers and five civilians in Oswego lost to influenza that day as the death rate reached a week-long crescendo, and shops, factories, schools, libraries, movie theatres, events, etc. were shut down by order or for lack of workers. Medical personnel became casualties themselves, and on the day after Hurley died only 12 doctors were left to treat 1,400 patients at General Hospital No.5. Rooms were made available at the YMCA for the overflow of sick soldiers. Civilians formed a broth brigade to feed the sick soldiers, and at least one woman volunteer became ill and died of the influenza herself.
Articles appeared in the Oct. 4 morning and evening editions of the Oswego Daily Palladium announcing that Edward’s Eagles Lodge was holding a meeting to discuss what actions to take to mark his passing, and that all members were required to attend. The morning article stated that Hurley was their first member to die in the service, and that his heirs were to receive a $1,000 death benefit from the national organization.
Edward’s body was brought to his sister’s house for a funeral service on the morning of Oct. 5, 1918 and then transported to St. Paul’s Church for a mass. Soldiers from the fort served as pallbearers, and a firing squad accompanied his remains to St. Paul’s Cemetery. Taps was sounded as his body was committed to the grave. His sister probably received his casket flag with three cartridge cases enclosed. Neighbors, friends, soldiers, and lodge members attended the memorial services, helped with funeral arrangements, and sent flowers to the house and grave.
Two prominent members of the fort’s garrison wrote moving tributes to Edward L. Hurley’s memory in the Ontario Post, newspaper of General Hospital No.5. One was Captain Burns who recruited him, and the other Sergeant Pierre Loving, editor of the Ontario Post, destined to become an internationally known editor, writer, journalist, and translator after the war. Fearing another wave of influenza and continued nationwide shortage of civilian doctors, Burns and some other army physicians were allowed to resign their commissions and return to private practice in December 1918. Nearly a year after Edward’s death Oswego Mayor John Fitzgibbons invited his sister Margaret Mittler to ride in automobiles with other Gold Star mothers and dependents of soldiers who died during the war in the Oswego Labor Day Parade. She was to receive a Gold Star Family Medal of Honor at a ceremony afterwards. It was the first occasion since the war ended that enough veterans returned from occupation duty to participate as a large group in a parade.
In Jan. 1920, Margaret Mittler received a letter and check for $1,000 from the Grand Lodge of Eagles in Dayton, Ohio as the dependent of a member. It was not the benefit Edward L. Hurley imagined when he sought membership in the Eagles, but through it even after death he helped support his family. While succeeding generations of Edward’s family continued to live at 37 E. 9th St. until 2012, the two M.1905 bedsteads from the fort kept his memory alive for decades in their hearts and minds. Now back at Fort Ontario where they saw service from 1905 to 1918, the bedsteads remind us of a generation that fought two wars simultaneously; one against Germany, and another against the most severe exhibition of influenza known to recorded history, and 675,000 American family tragedies.
Paul Lear is the site supervisor of the Fort Ontario State Historic Site in Oswego. For more information, visit parks.ny.gov or the Friends of Fort Ontario at historicfortontario.com.
