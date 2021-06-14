‘A marina we can be proud of’

Cooperation from city, state, fed officials helped ‘transformative’ effort
OSWEGO — Support at the state and federal levels has resulted in a “transformation” of the Wright’s Landing Marina, where Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday joined Port City leaders and employees to cut a ceremonial ribbon on the recently re-opened facility.
Funding from state resources like the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) and Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) combined with federal dollars from the Federal Emergency Management Agency flood mitigation made the $3.1 million marina improvements possible, according to officials, part of the city’s larger waterfront vision.
“Oswego, for a long time, has really failed to capitalize on being a waterfront community with the Oswego River, Lake Ontario and all the assets that can come with it,” Barlow said. “Just getting tourism here is important. We’re trying to add activities and be able to make Oswego a destination.”
The project raised the elevation of the marina’s boat launch, parking lot and access roads by three feet — a byproduct of major flooding events from 2017 and 2019 that saw large portions of the marina underwater. The marina’s showers and restroom area also received renovations and a new welcome center has been constructed. An “all-inclusive” pavilion with a kitchen, seating area and television is part of the attraction, Barlow said, and the marina’s docks were also resurfaced and slip capacity expanded.
“People are going to want these slips,” Hochul said, noting she makes frequent non-official trips to Oswego and shouted out local favorites Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and east side bar and restaurant The Press Box.
“The completion of Wright's Landing Marina is another step forward in realizing the full potential of the Oswego waterfront making it more pedestrian-friendly and flood resistant protecting it for future generations and boosting economic activity," said Hochul, a Buffalo native.
The completion of the undertaking also highlighted the cooperation of city departments, the most in a “long, long time,” Oswego Fire Department Chief Randy Griffin said. Multiple agencies coordinated the division of labor, and Griffin said FEMA funding was used to restore the marina to its pre-flooding state.
Instead of outsourcing the structural work to private contractors, Barlow enlisted his own Department of Public Works to speed up the project and save money.
“We’re about six months ahead of schedule and under half the original budget,” Barlow said. “We’re able to have better control of the project, too. Usually when we get 50-70 percent done, (DPW employees) call me down and say, ‘Do you like the layout of this fire patio seating area?’ … If we had a contractor, we wouldn’t be able to have that direct influence and access to our own project.”
To improve and avoid future flooding, the project tapped into state funds to “build back better.” The flooding damage resulted in more than $5.5 million of infrastructure damage, Barlow said. Enter REDI.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo created REDI in 2019 with a $300 million budget to “rebuild and enhance” communities on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River affected by flooding damage. Barlow added that when REDI was established, Cuomo wanted the “projects done fast,” because numerous municipalities, including Oswego, were anticipating more and more flooding every year.
Barlow said the state has “been great partners” to the city, with Oswego receiving over $40 million in the last six years from different grants and support.
“We had direct access to the commissioners to break whatever log jams we were running into,” Barlow said. “We wouldn’t have been able to do this ourselves, not with our annual operating budget of $50 million. You can’t bring about change like this with such little resources. You need a partner, and luckily we have one with state government right now.”
Work continues at the International Pier, which Barlow said will host a “pedestrian boardwalk” and retail zones. The city is scheduled to demolish the only structure on the pier, the former Oswego Yacht Club building, on Tuesday.
