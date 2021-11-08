A drink with a view: Rooftop Lounge set to open

OSWEGO — The Port City’s newest nightlife destination welcomed the community for the first time this week and plans to open fully by the end of the year.
The Rooftop Lounge is stationed atop the five-story LITATRO building, which is prominently centered in Oswego’s historic downtown. The building already hosts an array of upscale amenities and to see its newest addition, The Palladium-Times visited during Thursday’s soft-opening to see what the buzz was all about.
The state-of-the-art destination features indoor and outdoor seating capable of hosting roughly 100 people, stunning views of the Port City’s skyline, two open-air patio spaces, a kitchen, an array of upscale drinks and more; creating a unique atmosphere, according to Operations Manager Kyle Walton
While showing off the shiny facility and its array of seating, Walton expressed excitement about incorporating another dining experience into downtown.
“We just want it to be such a refreshing experience when people come on up,” Walton said. “With our menu and being a ‘small-plate’ place with entrees, appetizers, really decadent deserts and premium cocktails, we’re trying to be a compliment to the revitalized downtown.”
Throughout the past several years, the Port City’s downtown has transformed with the addition of new, towering and community-centered spaces. The LITATRO building was one of the focal points of the city’s $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award in 2016.
Taking advantage of the sky-high building, the new destination boasts breathtaking views of the Oswego River and surrounding commercial area. Walton said patrons’ initial reactions have been positive.
“We’ve received two memorable compliments over the course of our soft opening,” he said. “We had a woman say that she sat out here with a glass of wine and she felt like she was at a spa and could just sit out here and all her troubles melted away.”
Patrons first check in downstairs then take a ride up on an elevator from the foyer area with a greeter who informs guests of menu options and other information relevant to their upcoming experience.
Upon entering the Rooftop Lounge, guests are greeting by a large and expansive wine display on the left-hand side boasting more than 90 bottles of wine and a wooden upright piano illuminated by a lamp.
Doors on the east and west side of the Lounge open up to identical 20-seater terrace patios featuring fireplaces, loveseats and four- and six-top seating arrangements.
While patrons enjoy their meals and chat, bartenders fix-up signature cocktails at the bar with a variety of eye-appealing edible toppers.
“We want people to think of this as a before and after thought,” LITATRO owner Atom Avery said. “We’re not trying to be a big, full-scale restaurant. We want to be incorporated into this area as a way for people to enjoy a night out either before or after a larger meal.”
When asked for an official opening date residents should look to for an opportunity to enjoy this unique take on the Port City’s nightlife, Avery said no exact date was set for a grand opening, but noted he anticipates opening by the end of the year.
“The staff is really trying to hone in and focus on their craft, especially our chefs and bartenders, so that everything is at an exceptional level,” Avery said.
Starting last night, the Rooftop Lounge will feature live music from 6 to 9 p.m. on Fridays, with a variety of local acts.
With the Rooftop Lounge being an upscale dining experience, guests are encouraged to adhere to a classier dress code, with dress pants or other appropriate dining attire.
Reservations are required for Thursday through Saturday from 4 – 10 p.m. For more information visit www.TheRooftopLounge.com or call (315) 207-2078.
