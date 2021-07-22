A dedicated monument for a dedicated man: OFD installs commemorative bench for longtime supporter Roger Pullen

OSWEGO — Port City native Roger Pullen this week got a belated 60th birthday present he will never forget.
Pullen, who has Down syndrome, spends a significant amount of time in and around the city of Oswego Fire Department (OFD), according to his mother Kay Pullen. For Roger’s birthday, the Pullen family came together to dedicate a bench adjacent to the OFD fire station at 35 East Cayuga St.
During Wednesday’s bench unveiling, accompanied by family, friends, emergency services representatives and city leaders, Roger Pullen nearly shed tears while overcome with joy at the sight of the crowd. It was a sight that warmed his mother’s heart.
“The fire department is basically his second home and family,” Kay Pullen said. “They have been great with him.”
Throughout Roger’s life, Kay Pullen said the two of them would routinely walk throughout the community, often winding up at a fire station.
“We used to walk to the former fire department — where The Comic Shop is, and he wanted to go and talk to the fire department,” Kay Pullen said. “That’s why I wanted to get a bench and see if I could have it placed at the fire department where we walk all the time.”
Kay Pullen and her family purchased Roger’s bench earlier this year in anticipation of his April 22 birthday, but due to COVID-19, the bench wasn’t able to get delivered in time for his birthday and was only recently installed.
Oswego Fire Chief Randy Griffin said Wednesday that Roger Pullen’s continued support and lifelong dedication to the department and their work was appreciated.
“Roger is a constant in the fire department for everyone who works here,” Griffin said. “He is a fixture. He has been around longer than anyone else whether it be the buildings or trucks. He has been around for all of it.”
Emergency service members were not the only ones in support of Roger Pullen’s continued dedication and support. City leaders added their appreciation.
“Over the years the fire department has embraced Roger and in turn he has provided many years of support to the firefighters,” Oswego Common Council President Robert Corradino, R-7th Ward, said. “Firefighters have a difficult job, and to have Roger in the firehouse and provide a little joy and support is important. He is really a valued member of the firefighters.”
