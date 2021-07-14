6-figure support for Oswego Health from donor-patient

Jerry Stanard and his doctor, Victor Oben, MD, forged a friendship that went far beyond a standard patient-professional relationship. When both men recently lost their mothers, they supported each other through the grief and now, Stanard has made a $100,000 donation in their late mothers’ names to Oswego Health’s “Caring For Our Community, Right At Home” campaign. Pictured above, left to right: Michael Harlovic, President & CEO Oswego Health; Bryan Stanard; Kerrie Stanard-Phillips; Jerry Stanard; Dr. Felix Oben; Abit Oben; Mor’ese Oben; Victor Oben.