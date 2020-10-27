5 decades together on the ice

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Three local icemen who have been playing together since their days as Oswego Minor Hockey Association standouts helped the Syracuse-based Grey Wolves Hockey Club win the 2020 Slap Shot Hockey Tournament held recently in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Competing in the 50+ Division, the team (brothers Kevin and Tom Caraccioli, seen above standing on either side of teammate Lou Usherwood) combined to sweep all competitors on their way to victory. The Caraccioli brothers combined for 9 of those goals, while Usherwood was named to the All-Tournament Team as a defenseman. All three former OMHA players also played for legendary coach Pete Sears in high school. 

 Provided photo

