4th annual 'My Hometown' banners on display in city of Oswego

OSWEGO — Once again, 19 two-sided banners from the My Hometown Project are on full display in the city of Oswego. On display at Breitbeck Park, City Hall, and the intersection of East First and Cayuga streest, the banners celebrate the Oswego City School District’s visual art programs and honor the talent of young artists from each school. Banners will be up until November.
There will be a reception in honor of the participating artist on June 28 in Breitbeck Park from 4-5 p.m. at the pavilion. There will be a short ceremony featuring Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow. This event is open to the public.
The work displayed on the banners was selected during the virtual district show in the late spring of 2020. That event featured work by students at all grade levels. From this pool, 64 pieces were chosen to be included on public banners.
This project was made possible by funding from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and support from the Cornelius & Eleanor Borman Family Foundation, the Art & Design Department at SUNY Oswego, the city of Oswego and the Oswego City School District.
Begun summer 2016, the My Hometown Project represents a partnership between the Art & Design Department and the district’s art teachers. The project seeks to provide public space for the display of artwork by K-12 students. The project’s primary goal is to showcase the creative vibrancy of the city of Oswego through the visual expressions of the youngest members of our community. Through this action, the project hopes that students feel empowered to use visual art to tell their stories and create sites of public memory.
According to director Cynthia Clabough, “We hope the project inspires members of our community to continue to support the arts and their role in making our city such a great place to live.”
Participating schools and art programs: Charles E. Riley, Fitzhugh Park, Frederick Leighton, Kingsford Park and Minetto elementary schools, Oswego Middle School and Oswego High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.