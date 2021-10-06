OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday that 451 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19 this past week.
This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 11,092.
Currently, there are 555 active positive cases. Four additional COVID-19-related deaths have been reported by the New York State Department of Health.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of those we have lost,” said Huang.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Oswego County’s community transmission level remains “high,” and little more than half of vaccine-eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
“We must do everything we can to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our community,” said Huang. “I strongly urge people to protect themselves in public spaces, follow health guidance, and get vaccinated.”
The large numbers of new COVID-19-positive cases have posed some challenges to the Oswego County Health Department.
“Ensuring our children remain safe and their schools remain open are important concerns,” said Oswego County Supervising Public Health Nurse Jodi Martin. “Therefore, with the increase in COVID-19 cases, we have prioritized investigating those that are school-related in our effort to keep the virus out of schools.”
This, combined with the limited number of state-employed case investigators and a delay in laboratory reporting, has caused a backlog in the investigation of other cases. “We have requested additional help from the state Department of Health over the last week, which has helped us reduce the number of uninvestigated cases,” Martin said.
“We would like people to know that we are working very hard to investigate cases in a timely manner and appreciate their patience,” she added. “If someone has tested positive for COVID-19 and has not received a call from a case investigator, we ask that they call our COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines are open from 8:30 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.”
Huang also addressed the county’s COVID-19 testing capacities.
“As with many counties across the state, especially rural counties, Oswego County has a limited testing capacity,” he said. “Over the past week, we have been exploring different ways to make testing available more quickly to help meet the needs of our community. We have reached out to local partners and testing manufacturers. This process is ongoing, and, as soon as we have a breakthrough, we will make an announcement.”
“We continue to see that most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are in those who are unvaccinated,” said Oswego County Medical Director Dr. Christina Liepke. “COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. People can get vaccinated through the county health department, at area pharmacies and community health care clinics, and by local physicians and health care providers.”
The Oswego County Health Department hosts COVID vaccine clinics every Wednesday in October at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.
“Our COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to anyone who is eligible for the vaccine, regardless of where they are in the series,” said Liepke. “At any of our clinics, patients can come in for their first, second, or third dose.”
Today, health department staff will administer the patient’s choice of the Pfizer (Comirnaty), Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, and the Moderna vaccines.
The Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Moderna vaccines are both two-dose vaccines. The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine. The Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine is approved for those 12 and older. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for ages 18 and older.
Anyone who needs a first, second, or third dose of Pfizer may walk in during these hours. The Moderna vaccine will be available today from 5-5:30 p.m. Although walk-ins are welcome, online pre-registration is encouraged and appreciated for the clinic’s efficiency.
Those who would like a Pfizer booster must pre-register. People can pre-register at https://health.oswegocounty.com or by calling 315-349-3330.
“Many people are anxious to receive a booster now that both the CDC and FDA have recommended Pfizer boosters,” said Liepke. “It is important to note that if you are like myself, having received the Moderna vaccine many months ago, or if you received the Janssen vaccine, you are not eligible for the Pfizer booster. This should not be alarming as studies show that the COVID-19 vaccines are still very effective, even several months later, at helping to lower your risk of hospitalization and death if you get COVID-19.”
The CDC recommends that certain groups of people get the Pfizer booster six months from their last dose of Pfizer. They include
-Those 65 and older.
-Those 18 and older who live in a long-term care setting such as a nursing home,
-Those ages 50-64 with certain underlying medical conditions (HIV, active cancer, COPD, asthma, chronic kidney disease, sickle cell, obesity, heart disease, chronic liver disease, immune deficiency, diabetes, or history of solid organ transplant or STEM cell transplant, etc.).
The CDC further states that the following groups MAY get the booster if they choose to:
-Those who are 18 to 49 years old with certain underlying medical conditions mentioned above.
-Those who are 18 to 64 years old and work in a setting that puts them at high risk of COVID-19 exposure. This includes grocery store workers, food and agricultural workers, educational workers including daycare workers, manufacturing workers, correctional facility workers, public transit workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, and first responders including police, fire and health care workers.
All residents should follow COVID-19 prevention measures local businesses and workplaces may have in place. Check the New York State website at forward.ny.gov for additional guidance.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.