OSWEGO — Three new Oswego City School District Board of Education members took their oaths of office during the district’s reorganizational meeting Wednesday morning.
Dr. Lisa Glidden, Dr. Jim MacKenzie and Pamela Dowd swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States and New York, and to faithfully discharge their duties as the members of the OCSD Board of Education to the best of their abilities during the annual ceremony. The trio each wore masks throughout the BOE meeting, which was held in person for the first time in several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I knew what I was getting into. I’ve been going to board meetings for quite a while,” MacKenzie said. “It’s just an honor that I’m able to serve in this capacity.”
MacKenzie and his wife have lived in Oswego for the last 16 years and have two children in the district. He teaches biology at SUNY Oswego.
Dowd — a lifelong Oswego resident who has a daughter and grandson in the district, as well as a daughter-in-law who is a teacher — was a part-time employee of the district for 11 years before leaving for the Port of Oswego Authority last year.
Glidden, who didn’t file a petition but won the third spot on the board as a write-in candidate, moved to Oswego in 2007. A mother of two who attend Fitzhugh Park Elementary, Glidden is a professor of political science at SUNY Oswego.
For MacKenzie, it may take some time for the new board members to learn the ropes.
“There’s a lot of things to learn in how a place works and how the board helps the district set its policies,” MacKenzie said. “I’m looking forward to leaning on some of the veterans and learning what happens here so I can contribute my own way.”
The board unanimously re-elected Heather DelConte as the board president. DelConte previously served on the board from 2013-2016 then took a term off to serve on the Oswego County Legislature. She was re-elected to rejoin the board last year and now will have a second year as president.
“It’s such an honor to be the board president again this year,” DelConte said. “I feel like it takes a year to get your feet under you. I’m exited with all the changes that are happening — the capital project, a new superintendent coming in. To serve in this capacity is a privilege.”
The board unanimously voted Kathleen Allen as vice president. Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte, Heather’s husband, issued the oath of office to his wife, Allen, MacKenzie, Dowd and Glidden.
The board also approved assignments for three committees. Dowd, DelConte and Glidden will be on the policy committee; Tom Ciappa, Allen and Lynda Sereno will be on the facilities committee; Dowd, Ciappa and MacKenzie will form the audit committee.
DelConte said it was “energizing” to have new colleagues and thanked board members Sam Tripp, Brian Chetney and Brandon Lagoe, none of whom sought re-election, for their service.
“Although we will miss the guidance of our outgoing members, I am confident this group of community servants will advance the best interests of our students and district as a whole,” DelConte said.
Re-organizational meetings are annual exercises in appointing and confirming many critical roles and positions within and outside the district. The board appointed Zeida Olson as the student representative for the coming year, as well as a host of others.
The Palladium-Times will again serve as the district’s newspaper of record.
The following officers and positions were also confirmed Wednesday:
Architect of Record: King & King, P.C.
Asbestos Designee: David Crisafulli
Clerk of the Board of Education and School District Clerk: Karen Canale
Dignity for All Students Act (DASA): Dr. Robert Duffy
District Treasurer: John Edwards
Deputy District Treasurer: Joyce Galletta
Harassment Complaint Officer: Robert Duffy
Health Insurance Consultant Services: ENV Insurance
Internal Auditor: Bonadio & Co, LLP
Internal Claims Auditor: Thomas Frawley
Records Retention and Disposition Officer: Nancy Squairs
Records Access Officer: Mrs. Karen Canale
District Purchasing Agent: Nancy Squairs
Tax Collector: Joyce Galletta
Medicaid Compliance Officer: Lisa Marie Carter
Official Bank Depositories: J. P. Morgan Chase Manhattan Bank
Official District Newspaper: Oswego Palladium Times
Official Media Website: Oswego City School District
Title IX Compliance Officers: Robert Duffy
Insurance Carrier: Eastern Shore Associates
Data Protection Officer: Jamie Sykut
Attorney: Buckle Law Firm PLLC
Bilingual evaluator: Seth Aldrich
