PULASKI —Emily Blake’s acrylic self-portrait painting, seen above, won the Oswego High School junior first place in the top age group in the Salmon River Fine Arts Center’s 2020 student art competition, officials announced this week.
More than 200 submissions were received from the Pulaski, Oswego, Sandy Creek, Hannibal, Mexico and Central Square school districts for the contest. Cash awards were given for first, second and third place in both the 7-9 and 10-12 levels. Merit awards were also given to a student showing exceptional work in a variety of mediums for both age groups.
“The challenges forced us to get creative,” said Ann Buchau, board president of the first all-virtual competition.
The full list of winners is as follows:
Seventh-ninth grade
First Place
Cassandra Timson, Grade 9, Pulaski,Chains, Marker
Second Place Addison McCullough, Grade 8, Pulaski, Sky River, Acrylic Paint
Third Place Nora Tighe, Grade 7, Pulaski,Wolf, Graphite
Merit Award(for exceptional work in a variety of media) Hayliann Smith, Grade 8, Mexico; Finding Hope, Linoleum print & water color; Dusted Mountains, Charcoal; TransFlutter Graphite; Dark Horizons Water color & ink
10th-12th grades
First Place 10-12 Emily Blake, Grade 11, Oswego, Self portrait, Acrylic Painting
Second Place 10-12 Emily Ward, Grade 11, Sandy Creek, Studio of Recollection, Oil on Canvas
Third Place Isabella Heath, Grade 12, Central Square, Trapped, Photography
Merit Award(for exceptional work in a variety of media)Nicole DelConte Grade 12, Oswego, Cowboy Rides AwayAcrylic Painting; Desert Mosaic Ceramics & Glass; Tranquil Windows, Drawing; Raku Dog, Ceramics; 31 Lengths, Mixed Media; Raku-Horse Ceramics; Raku Dog, Ceramics; Deer Skull, Mixed Media
There were several honorable mentions in both categories. See the complete show and listing of awards at https://salmonriverfineartscenter.com
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski, offering volunteer driven community art programs, hands-on workshops and art shows that help educate and enrich the community.
