2021 Oswego County Fair cancelled

SANDY CREEK — In the wake of the cancellation of Oswego’s Harborfest, Oswego County Fair organizers this week announced the fair’s cancellation for the second year in a row.
The fair — which had been scheduled for Aug. 4-8 — was cancelled because of a lack of funds and current state guidelines that would have hampered the fair’s revenue stream, according to Oswego County Fair President Carol Sweeney.
“We determined how much the entertainment at the grandstand would cost and our earnings from the grandstand, festival, ride company and donations, and it came out that we would be in the red,” Sweeney said.
Sweeney estimated that the fair’s cost would be about $80,000 — $60,000 earmarked for insurance and vendor fees and an additional $20,000 for entertainment and activity costs.
The 2019 Oswego County Fair — the most recent fair that was held — cost roughly the same amount of money to put on, according to Sweeney. She said prior to the 2020 cancellation due to COVID-19, the Oswego County Fair has only been closed a few times in the more than a century, primarily during times of war.
Revenues that offset the fair’s average $80,000 price tag include those from the grandstand attractions, the demolition derby hosted through the Sandy Creek Fire Department, sponsorships, vendors and fundraisers.
However, taking all this into account, Sweeney said a big drawback was the attendance restriction on large gatherings.
Governor Andrew Cuomo this month announced new guidelines for capacity at large outdoor gatherings and festivals, increasing allowed attendance to 33 percent of venue capacity. That was up from 10 percent earlier this year.
“Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers and our partners in government, we are now able to increase capacity limits for businesses, event venues and residences to reflect what we’re seeing in the COVID data,” Cuomo said in a May 3 statement.
Oswego County Fair officials did not share the same positivity over that announcement.
“We can not afford to put on a fair this year at 33 percent capacity, especially without admission or parking fees,” Sweeney said. She noted the plan they were developing — which accounted for a 50 percent capacity limit — wouldn’t generate enough income, so a 33 percent capacity would have fared worse.
Sweeney said fair officials were “anticipating” a higher capacity limit by the end of summer, given the rate in which restrictions have been lifted throughout the year.
“We were thinking and hopeful that by August or later this year the capacity would increase to 50 percent,” she said. “We were developing a plan to show the Oswego County Health Department to go over and get their insight.”
The fair’s maximum non-COVID attendance of 2,000 people would have been cut to a capped attendance of 666 under current guidelines. Additionally, Sweeney said the amount of COVID inoculations throughout the community was another contributing factor in the decision to cancel the fair.
“Right now we still have many people who have had COVID or have chosen to not get a vaccine, so that would mean that we would need to enforce masks,” she said. “We didn’t want to walk throughout the fair to make sure that everyone had their masks on.”
Sweeney said organizers are already making plans for the 2022 fair.
“We have some ideas. For example, we want to spruce up buildings and are hoping to get the money together to get some murals installed on the buildings. We have a lot of buildings that could use murals on them,” she said.
The 2022 Oswego County Fair will have a plan for an anticipated 100 percent capacity. Renovations are planned for buildings including the Youth Center, and organizers hope to have new entertainment and children-centered activities.
Fair officials earlier this year received a $2,500 grant from the New York State Fair Association designated to improving the Youth Center. However, due to the fair’s cancellation, project officials said Youth Center renovations have been delayed until early next year.
Sweeney told The Palladium-Times earlier this year the renovations slated for the Youth Center include murals, painting, and roofing.
The cancellation was a major disappointment to fair officials, Sweeney said. She noted that the decision came after nearly two hours of deliberation among community members, local organizations, and the fair’s board of directors.
“We are disappointed as anyone is. We really enjoy putting on the fair, the animals and all of that,” Sweeney said, “I am counting on everything for the 2022 Oswego County Fair.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.