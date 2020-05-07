2020 Michele Wink memorial golf tournament cancelled, officials announce

OSWEGO — Due to public health and safety concerns, organizers said Wednesday the 2nd Annual Michele Wink Captain & Crew Golf Tournament and Fundraiser has been cancelled for 2020. The event had been scheduled for Saturday June 13, 2020.
“With so much uncertainty pertaining to large gatherings, such as concerts, sporting events, and festivals, we have decided to make the very difficult decision to cancel the Captain & Crew fundraiser for 2020," said Tim Wink, foundation president and Michele Wink’s husband. "The safety and well-being of our participants and sponsors will always be our number one concern. We plan on bringing the event back bigger and better than ever in 2021.”
Michele Wink was a beloved OHS athletic trainer whose tragic and sudden passing in 2017 led to the establishment of a foundation and scholarship in her honor.
Foundation leaders said with "enormous response from family, friends and the community," the Michele Wink Foundation will continue to bestow scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year and beyond.
The Michele Wink Foundation Captain & Crew Golf Tournament and Fundraiser will return on the weekend of June 11-13, 2021, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.