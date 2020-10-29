2020 will end. 2021 will begin. But the nightmare will not magically be over.
Only one thing is actually certain: You will get through this, dead or alive.
Experience itself seems now an unstable powder keg, and the world appears to be teetering on an unseen edge. Many Christians fear that Revelations has become reality. Some scientists have posited that this could all be some hellish simulation. Others stand agape, declaring that we must be in some kind of collective hallucination.
“2020 is a bad trip,” is all they have to offer as you stare into your screen for answers.
That’s true. And that’s good news.
Keep going
Nothing is working as advertised this year, is it? Up is down. Wrong might be right. Strength may look like weakness, and depravity can look like courage. Algorithms are siloing communications to sometimes disastrous ends.
Somehow, we are experiencing ultimate reality and non-reality at the same time. That’s the definition of a trip. You may not think you’ve bought the ticket, but you’re on the ride of your life now.
You are Alice, unsure how you got to this horrible Wonderland.
For those with relatively comfortable worlds, this year has seen tsunamis of grief, flamboyant state sponsored violence, changing climate realities, fluctuations of momentum in civic life, blurring of public and private spaces, and an earth-shattering uncertainty that makes anything but paralysis seem Promethean.
For those living on the margins — the infected, the disenfranchised, the disabled, the disowned, and even the dead — 2020 has been an often fatal iceberg of a year. I got sick, had to resign from my dream job, and lost my apartment. But I have my life, my family, and a safe place to sleep. This unfortunately means I’m doing better than most.
You’re feeling it, too. The stress in the air. The fear of continued unrest. This sort of national instability manifests in fits and starts, often with sleepless people wondering if their parents and children are going to be OK.
We’ve lost too many parents and children this year.
By necessity, some take to the streets. Some, like me, are perpetually quarantined. Some, like me during my illness, are alone and scared in a hospital. Many, like me before my illness, are working triple shifts. Some are wrapped up in conspiratorial cultural trends. Some are defying social norms and refusing public health protocols in the name of personal freedom. Children are learning, but it’s not always clear what, how, or where.
The stress is beyond palpable, sometimes breaking even our steeliest, unbreakable people. “Weird stuff happens,” as playwright Tony Kushner penned.
Perceptual diversity as an asset
I am a person in long term recovery who has spent a significant portion of my life navigating the waters of psychotic and psychedelic experiences. Some call it being a psychonaut — a self-contained explorer through the boundless inner universe.
In the rarefied air of young adulthood, I — just like 2020 — made a mess of orderly life for many. I’ve also rearranged the stars in peaks of ecstasy, and seen the mathematics inherent in soil. And I’ve come out the other side, sober and sane enough for successful and precise executive functioning.
For plumbing these depths, you might outright reject my credibility. That’s OK. I am often the odd one at any respectable tea party.
But I care about the same things you do — including a world where it’s safe to have parties. For our infinite iterations, humans stubbornly care about the same things.
I’m also one of the people you call from the hospital or an empty field or the police station when you or your loved one has a psychotic break or needs rehab. You know I can hold dark secrets, am not immediately put off by insanity, and you know I long dredged strange waters and yet did not drown.
These days, that experience is increasingly in demand. I get many of these calls, and I’m grateful to assist in the humble ways I can. People like me might be the Mad Hatter, ridiculous irrationality personified.
But you’re all at the tea party now.
Having perceptual diversity means welcoming lots of different ways of looking at life. Family, business, politics, religion, and media might read differently to me than it does to you. In our polarized environment, we see this create conflict — from the streets to the Thanksgiving table to the boardroom.
But perceptual diversity, and its inclusion in all areas of life, is like all other diversity and inclusion. Its kaleidoscope makes things more real. It speaks to the notion that human life itself can be an expression of art.
And during a bad trip, fluid perception is precious oxygen. It can be a lifeline when you can’t breathe.
Four principles for self-care
You probably aren’t that crazy. The world right now is crazy. Use the tools of the willfully insane to go “placidly amid the noise and haste,” as the poem says.
The Zendo Project is a part of a larger organization called MAPS — the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies. The non-profit has, for several unassuming decades, positioned itself as an educational organization that “develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts” for understanding and integrating psychedelic experiences in individuals and societies.
This organization freely offers a guide to difficult psychedelic experiences. These four simple principles of harm reduction can help you center yourself and others during turbulent realities and non-realities. Generations of journeymen into the insane have used similar principles, overwhelmingly to life-affirming ends.
1. Create a safe space
In a world where nothing feels safe, create some safety. We must do this to help our nation, children, families, and communities survive. We must do this to preserve our own spirit.
It is difficult, but possible.
Your safe space could be your home, your bed, your shower, or your evening walk. Your safe space might be throwing yourself into work, taking naps, K-pop, or doomscrolling. Incarcerated people and people in abusive situations (like, for example, 2020) often have their inner lives as their sole personal property or safe space. Nourish that where needed.
Safety is impermanent, but safety is paramount.
During the “bad trip” that is 2020, create some kind of physical and/or mental safety, no matter how small. It may feel impossible to do this, especially if you are sick, in danger, or alone. But even with only a conceptual safe space, you will not steer you wrong.
2. Sitting, not guiding
This principle is meant for a “trip sitter,” a usually sober person who accompanies those having a psychedelic experience. Trip sitters physically sit (or stand or walk or dance) with people having an experience of true insanity, a lone tether to the ordered mind. We make sure they’re hydrated and safe, and with consent can provide platonic comfort.
Trip sitters are non-interventionists, for the most part. We cannot make your trip better, nor should we. You are having the experience, not us. You are working through personal angels and demons, communing with God or the abyss or dead relatives or quantum multiverses.
You are unmaking and remaking yourself, just like 2020 is doing to us all. We cannot guide you on this journey, but we can be present with you until you find your way back home. Simply put, you are not alone.
2020 itself is the person freaking out on their trip. You are the sitter. Your safe space is your sitter.
You should do what you can — hydrate, organize, protest, be sick, despair, listen to music, survive if possible.
But you cannot guide this time into your idea of submission. We have learned that 2020 will not fit neatly into any box. And it will likely stretch into 2021.
Sit with yourself, sit with your world, and realize that will be uncomfortable for some time to come. Understanding what you can and can’t control is a form of freedom. You can’t control much. Sit with that, too.
3. Talk through, not down
In a psychedelic space, this is a principle for trip sitters engaged in conversation. Wild-eyed revelers, mad as hatters, often want to talk about their trips as they experience or try to make sense from utter perceptual nonsense.
For us, right now, it means we should be processing our daily lives as they come. Judgements can come later, or never at all.
If you have a therapist or intentional community where you can process, now is the time to do so safely. Hotlines are staffed for those in crisis. Online support communities draw millions, though the world of digital data has its own, often dark, realities.
Take heart in knowing that you don’t have to make sense of it all, especially right now. Your brain will naturally fight you on this, but during a trip - nothing makes sense. They don’t last forever, and often you never understand them. Get comfortable with that as needed.
4. Difficult is not the same as bad
This principle is meant to help psychonauts understand that the only way out of a bad trip is through. There is no escape hatch, but it doesn’t mean you’re doomed.
I’m not going to lie to you. A lot of things are bad right now.
When we learn to reframe effectively, the confusing and surreal swath of 2020 can be tinkered with, or at least made more understandable. It is not easy, but nothing worthy is.
I know you are tired. You’ve already accepted the uncomfortableness. Nothing is ordinary right now.
Reduce the harms of this horrible Wonderland by getting creative with how you think. Our perception of time and reality has been and continues to be skewed by forces out of our control. For most of us, our inner world is the only guide we have.
The phrase “mad as a hatter” didn’t come from Alice, by the way. Underpaid Victorian textile industry workers were often unknowingly exposed to mercury during the course of their work, leading to a poisoning that wrecked their lives and overwhelmed health care systems that could offer no cure.
If any of this sounds familiar, it might be time to have a cup of tea.
B. Rae Perryman is an award-winning journalist and editor living in the mid-Atlantic United States.
