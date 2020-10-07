2 dead in fiery Constantia crash

CONSTANTIA — Two people are dead after police say their car exited the roadway on county Route 23 and struck a tree.
According to New York State troopers, a 2020 Nissan Kicks was traveling northbound in the town of Constantia at approximately 5:44 a.m. Monday when it “drove off the west side” of the road and hit a tree in the adjacent forest.
Police said the vehicle “subsequently became engulfed in flames” and both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled and the names of the occupants will not be released “due to the extent of injuries,” troopers said. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.