CONSTANTIA — Two Constantia men were arrested Tuesday following what police are describing as an argument leading to a “shots-fired incident.”
The New York State Police report Zachary P. Rumo, 29, has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a Class D felony, as well as criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor. In alleged connection to the same incident, Mark A. Dolin, 35, was arrested on a charge of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Troopers said the men, who “knew each other and were involved in a dispute,” took their feud to a potentially deadly level just after midnight Tuesday.
Rumo is accused of firing a shotgun into the road near his Doris Park Drive residence after an argument with Dolin. Police said the slug caused shrapnel to hit Dolin and his vehicle. Dolin’s injuries were “superficial” and he declined on-scene medical treatment.
Dolin’s charges stem from allegedly possessing an “illegal switchblade,” troopers said, which police allegedly discovered during their investigation.
