$2.6 million approved for City Hall renovation

OSWEGO — Port City officials are finalizing a years-in-the-making restoration and renovation of Oswego City Hall that is expected to start this summer.
The city Administrative Services Committee Monday unanimously approved a construction contract with Oswego-based PAC Associates to complete a series of renovations and repairs at City Hall. The roughly $2.65 million project includes the installation of new gutters, a partial rebuild of a deteriorating wall and repairs to the roof and bell tower.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow called the upcoming work “the long-awaited City Hall preservation and restoration project,” adding the structure is “in dire need of repairs.” Barlow last year said the city needed to act fast to ensure the structure is preserved for future generations.
“It’s critical that we move forward right away, secure the bell tower, fix the stone work and get a new roof,” the mayor said Monday. “I can’t state enough how important it is and how urgent this project is.”
Barlow said the community is probably unaware that on rainy days “it actually rains inside on the third floor of City Hall.” He also said the masonry on the southwest exterior wall and bell tower are shifting, calling it “a critical matter” that officials must address.
Built in 1870 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973, the structure once housed police officers and jail cells. In recent years, the City Hall has developed a leaky roof and a gutter system that no longer functions properly and city leaders have said the important structure is badly in need of repairs.
“We have an obligation and responsibility to preserve it,” Barlow said of the nearly 150-year-old building.
Councilor John Gosek Jr., R-5th Ward, previously said the building is “near and dear” to his heart, and has noted the architect who designed City Hall, Horatio Nelson White, was “one of the most prominent architects in central New York” and also designed the Syracuse University Hall of Languages and the Oswego County Courthouse.
“I’m really excited about this moving forward,” he said in late 2019, adding the structure was approaching its 150-year anniversary. “Hopefully we can say that we’ve preserved it for another 50 to 100 years for posterity. It’s a really significant piece of art and architecture in our downtown.”
Barlow has called the structure “a real treasure,” and said preserving the building and securing funding to do so has been a personal priority. He expressed excitement about moving closer to construction and vowed to continue providing the building with “the appropriate attention it needs and deserves.”
Most of the City Hall repairs were identified in a 2013 report from Albany-based Mesick, Cohen, Wilson, Baker Architects. The 2013 report identified a number of problems with the building, including a weakened gutter system, water damage and wall deterioration.
Minor problems and safety issues were addressed in recent years, officials have said, but many of the problems identified still exist.
City officials paid the Albany firm roughly $5,500 in 2017 to update the 2013 report on the condition of the building, which was used to secure a $500,000 grant from the New York State Office of Parks, Restoration and Historic Preservation. The Oswego Common Council then approved a contract with the Albany-based architects in January 2019 for engineering and design work to repair and restore the building and stabilize the elevator tower.
Barlow said the upcoming construction would focus on the roof, gutters, windows and masonry of the historic structure.
The initial scope of work for the project was expected to include masonry repair and restoration, cornice and gutter replacement, painting, roofing and insulation. Officials later added the elevator tower to the project, noting last year the elevator shaft was crumbling.
PAC Associates submitted a $3.8 million bid for the City Hall work — the only bid submitted — and officials removed the elevator shaft from the scope of work to bring the costs down to a more manageable $2.65 million.
City officials previously set aside about $2.5 million for the project as part of a five-year capital plan.
Barlow, who previously noted the restoration project would be expensive and labor-intensive but worthwhile to protect an important community asset, said the elevator shaft was dropped from the scope of work “for the sake of moving the core of the project forward.”
“We’ve seen some movement in the stone and the mason work, however, it’s not nearly as critical as some of the other work,” the mayor said of the elevator shaft. “We think we can put that portion of the project on hold and we still have some time before that becomes a catastrophic-type situation.”
The full Common Council is expected to approve the contract and accept the grant funding during a meeting Monday.
Officials said, if approved by the full Common Council on Monday, PAC could start construction as early as the first week in June.
