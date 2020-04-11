12,000 peanut butter sandwiches every week: Schools churn out meals for hungry students at home

OSWEGO — It’s all hands on deck at Oswego High School twice a week as they prepare thousands of meals for students across the district.
On top of some of the district’s regular food staff, teachers, bus drivers, secretaries and many, many others help daily to prepare and package two meals for each weekday. On Thursday, vegetables were chopped and PB&J sandwiches stuffed, while other workers tucked the final products and prepackaged foods into brown paper bags.
The Oswego City School District and Oswego County’s eight other districts are dealing with a rising need in meals as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the community and the economy.
The need in Oswego alone has nearly doubled, according to district Director of Food Service Matthew Goewey, with his department’s first week seeing more than 2,000 meals fly out the door. The Buccaneer teachers, staff and administrators are now doing that many in a single day.
“The numbers have been climbing since we started,” Goewey said. “People are getting laid off, or realizing they need it.”
Goewey oversees the food service at the seven public schools in the district, as well as Trinity Catholic Elementary School.
He has a handful of employees in each building who, under normal circumstances, produce 1,300 meals a day.
When schools were closed last month due to coronavirus fears, Goewey and his staff had to figure out how to distribute food across the district.
“Not only were we trying to figure out what we were doing, but all my counterparts were trying to figure out the same things,” Goewey said. “I spoke with other food service directors in the county and we all came up with similar game plans. One of the issues we ran into early was, if we have the same game plans, we’re using the same products. Now we’re all changing our programs a bit.”
Oswego now distributes twice a week, Mondays and Wednesdays. Each day, students receive breakfast and lunch for multiple days.
Goewey, who started his position in November, studied event management and logistics at Paul Smith’s College and was previously employed as banquet manager at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown.
“I was doing large events for thousands of people,” Goewey said. “This is similar. It’s mass feeding, but at the same time it’s a different ball game.
“This isn’t a white glove affair. This is a latex glove affair.”
For Oswego school officials, its been inspiring to see the community come together, whether it’s local businesses like C’s Farm Market donating a refrigerated truck or the extra work teachers and bus drivers are doing to package and deliver meals.
“It’s going to be impossible to thank people for this, because the list goes on and on. … We literally couldn’t have done our feeding program without (C’s Market), because that contribution of the second refrigerated truck has given us the ability to create meals and store them at the appropriate temperature,” said Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey. “Otherwise, we’d be working overnight.”
In the Phoenix Central School District, the need has risen to approximately 575 students each day. Superintendent Christopher Byrne said the school still prepares and delivers breakfast and lunch three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Like in other districts, Phoenix has sometimes run into a shortage of some supplies, such as Uncrustable sandwiches and apple sauce.
“Individually packaged foods are hard to find at times,” Byrne said. “Some days they are available, some days they aren’t. The reality is that so many of us are trying to secure the same food/supplies. We try to be creative, but as soon as you figure out a creative solution, others follow suit and then there is another shortage.”
Fulton City School District Superintendent Brian Pulvino believes the numbers at his district are starting to plateau. The first day Fulton served more than 370 children.
“My team is doing such an amazing job,” Pulvino said. “They’re churning out somewhere between 12,000 and 13,000 meals a week. … It will be interesting to see how long this is out there, how many more families take advantage of this.”
Fulton started with 10 distribution sites, but has added a handful more. On April 14, another site will be set up in the parking lot of the Fulton Seventh-day Adventist Church on West Fourth Street. The school has also delivered food to those who may not have transportation to be able to get to a distribution site.
Pulvino credited the entire staff coming together to make the food distribution possible.
“Our food service staff and all of the support staff — the transportation staff is involved, the teacher aides are supporting the program, the nutrition staff is involved,” Pulvino said. “It’s a big lift. Our custodians keep those areas nice and clean. There’s a lot of things going on at the same time. The key is to keep everyone social distanced and safe.”
Despite the tough times, Pulvino has seen a lot of positives arise from the situation. People are coming together to serve the community, the students and each other.
“I think it really comes out in times like this. I think that’s real positive,” Pulvino said. “We’re having to think about education and supporting our kids differently. We have a lot of talent here in our district, in our staff and faculty and our kids and community. You put that all together with our administrators, and we’re going to figure this out and present the best opportunities and supports we can.
“Hopefully, sooner than later we’ll be back in our schools, and the energy from the kids and the staff will bring the buildings back to life.”
