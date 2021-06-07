1 dead in buggy crash

RICHLAND, N.Y. – A 22-year-old woman is dead following a collision between a truck and a horse-drawn wagon in northern Oswego County on Sunday night.
State Police in Pulaski are investigating the fatal crash, which occurred on county Route 41 in the town of Richland on Sunday. Troopers said a southbound Dodge Ram pick up truck struck the Amish buggy from behind, and the impact of the crash caused two occupants to be ejected from the horse-drawn vehicle.
Authorities said 22-year-old Susan Swartzentruber, of Pulaski, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other ejected occupant of the wagon, 21-year-old Enos Hershberger, was transported to SUNY Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with injuries described as non-life threatening.
Troopers said 31-year-old John W. Leathley, of Chittenango, who was not injured in the crash, operated the 2017 Dodge Ram.
Officials said a drug recognition evaluation performed on Leathley indicated the driver was not impaired.
Authorities said no criminal charges are expected at this time, but noted the investigation is ongoing.
