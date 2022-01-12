OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team has its first official recruit for the 2022-23 season.
Cal Schell, a goaltender from Burlington, Ontario, stands at 6-foot-3 and catches with his left hand. He is the brother of Oswego State women’s hockey defender Lauren Schell.
Since the 2018-19 season, Schell has split time between a few leagues, but primarily spent time in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League with the Flin Flon (Manitoba) Bombers.
With Flin Flon, Schell has played 34 career games.
In 24 games this season, the goaltender has a .917 save percentage and a 2.54 goals against average, while tacking on four shutouts.
Schell started in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League in the 2018-19 season with the Hamilton Kilty B’s, while joining the Markham Royals of the Ontario Junior Hockey League for a game that same season.
Schell was the GOJHL Goaltender of the Year that season.
He was also part of the Surrey Eagles (British Columbia Hockey League) before heading to Flin Flon during the 2019-20 season.
Schell played for the Atlanta Mad Hatters of the USPHL Premier in 2020-21 as well as the Bombers.
Oswego State already has three goaltenders: Steven Kozikoski, Eric Green and Richie Parent.
Kozikoski is a senior and technically does have an extra year of eligibility, but it’s unknown if the Liverpool native will be returning for a fifth year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.