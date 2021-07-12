NEW HAVEN — A lone rider was killed after losing control of his motorcycle on Saturday, July 10, according to county police.
The Oswego County Sheriff's Office on Monday said Thomas Washburn, 49, of Canastota, was ejected from the two-wheeled vehicle as it overturned while traveling southbound on Darrow Road, just before the intersection of county Route 6 and 51 in the Town of New Haven.
Washburn was transported from the scene to upstate University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.
The New York State Police, New Haven Volunteer Fire Department and Menter Ambulance assisted the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department on scene.
