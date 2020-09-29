These past few months have been filled with moments both sweet and bitter. But that is just how life is I guess. Since I don’t know where to start I’ve decided to go alphabetically.
Exciting moment: I was watching a video and noticed the woman was using a regular sized Bernina sewing machine that did basically the same things that the big one did that I paid $3,000 for and returned three weeks later out of guilt. I wanted to own a Bernina I could afford and this looked like the one. I would go to Jon’s and ask how much it was. If it was close to $700 I’d buy it but if it was $2,000, I wouldn’t. He said it was $4,000.00.
I told Jon it was out of my price range, that I had assumed it was older and therefore cheaper. He said, “If you don’t mind a used machine I have this for $1,800.00.” It was a newer version of the big Bernina I had bought and returned but this one had all the right feet, and lots of bells and whistles. By trading in my other big machine (Big Bertha), I got my Bernina (Nina) even cheaper.
Idiot moment: I bought a bobbin winder to make my life easier. It has pegs for holding the already wound bobbins so I put one on the peg and started filling another bobbin. Somehow the lose thread of the wound bobbin got caught up in the one that was winding and they blended together into an unholy mess!
Scary moment: Headed to Fayetteville JoAnn’s along with Trish because I don’t like going alone, and apparently there is no medication for the Fear of Getting Lost – at least not one that will allow you to still be able to drive a vehicle. When we were done in JoAnn’s we were hungry so we went to the McDonalds that is right next door to the mall. That’s when we noticed that the road to home was being blocked off due to an accident. After a mild panic on my part, we decided to go back to the mall for more shopping and surely the road would be opened up then.
It wasn’t. In fact an ambulance was now heading to the scene. I knew there was a back way home past the Canal Barn but wasn’t sure which road to take. Trish said not to worry — she had GPS on her phone. So I was driving miles up the road looking for something familiar while she tried to get a map and discovered she was out of data. That was so not what I wanted to hear. I had a strong hunch that I wanted to take the road just outside the mall so I went with it and for once my gut didn’t let me down.
Stupid moment: (Vanity thy name is Debbie.) The Hubby said his friend was bringing his girlfriend over to see my long arm. Well the best way to show it is to have something on it so I ran upstairs and did the fastest loading of a quilt ever! It was a small quilt that I would be donating anyway.
She didn’t ask me to run the machine so I waited until the next day to start. During the first roll of the fabric I felt something inside the quilted layers - a small ball. It was the head of a pin. “How did that get in there?” I wondered and knew the easiest way to get the pin free was to break the ball off. After five minutes of trying and failing, my fingers detected two more balls! “Egads! What have I done?”
To get the pins out I had to cut a slit in the backing fabric and patch it later. Luckily the backing fabric was a beach scene with blue waves. I cut along the blue waves hoping that blue thread would fix everything. As I rolled the next row I could feel a fistful of balls, causing me to make a second slit in the fabric. By the time I cleaned that area I’d found a total of 19 pins in the quilt! Apparently I had set a pile of pins down for loading, but in my haste had thrown the batting on top of them.
Zippity-do-dah moment: Farmhouse Creations, that lovely shop down the road from me that has been allowing me to sell my table runners and masks, is having an outdoor Craft Show in her yard on Oct. 3. She has invited me to be in her show to sell my quilts! I’m so excited – I just don’t know what to do with myself. So I’ll be there – weather permitting – and hope some of you can come, too.
Zippity-do-dah, zippity-a, wonderful feeling, wonderful day!
