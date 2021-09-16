OSWEGO — To help accentuate the importance of this year’s United Way of Greater Oswego County Campaign, United Way officials turned to a keynote speaker who knows something about a successful campaign — Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.
Michaels addressed the large crowd Wednesday at the United Way Campaign Kickoff Breakfast held at Curtis Manor in Oswego. She focused on this year’s campaign theme, “Unity in the Community.”
“That is a powerful statement,” Michaels said. “We recognize how important it is to come together as a community and work together to help each other.”
Michaels was joined by other leaders in Fulton including Common Council President Audrey Avery, Fire Chief Adam Howard, department leaders, and others. She said those leaders are involved within their roles in improving the community, but they also contribute to the quality of life in Fulton as volunteers or in other capacities.
Michaels stressed the importance of working together for the benefit of everyone. As an example, she mentioned that a group from the annual Great Eastern Whiteout snowmobile show in Fulton met with city leaders asking about how they could collaborate. The event needed sponsors and volunteers.
By the end of that meeting they had “quite a few sponsors an a slew of volunteers. We can work together and we can help you grow your event,” Michaels said. “In return, we’re all successful.”
The kicker is that the representatives of the Great Eastern Whiteout always give back all the proceeds to the community, and their primary agency is the United Way, Michaels said.
“Unity doesn’t happen just by choice,” she said. “It’s a mindful decision to connect with others, to find common ground and purpose, and offer support and help. It’s about making a choice to build relationships.”
Michaels closed her speech by announcing that the city of Fulton is donating $1,000 to kick off this year’s United Way campaign “to support the United Way and all the great services that it provides.”
The United Way helps organizations and agencies in the county provide core needs. Rob Rolfe, president of the United Way of Greater Oswego County board, said the United Way raises money to distribute to 29 programs run by nonprofit human services agencies in the county. Those United Way funds can also be used by those agencies to apply for federal and/or state grants to maximize the impact of those funds.
Rolfe discussed why he is involved with the United Way, and he cited the organization’s three major focus areas — ensuring wellness, healthy not hungry, and building successful youths.
“I wanted to see and feel the impact of community involvement directly in my community,” he said. “To me the United Way of Greater Oswego County has the most far-reaching impact on the community I live in, raise my family in, own a business in, and participate in. That’s my community.”
Patrick Dewine, executive director of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, spoke on the theme of Unity in the Community.
“That’s the power of collaboration in bringing our community together,” he said. “This year’s campaign gives us something that we can all unite around, and when we unite, we succeed.”
He said that living united means many things.
“It means collaborating with individuals and organizations for the common good and encouraging the spirit of collaboration throughout the community. It means advocating for those in need and sharing the live united message. It means serving the community by volunteering and sparking the desire to give back in the hearts of others,” he said.
Dewine noted that in the past year, COVID-19 has changed how fundraising is done and how events are held. He praised the efforts of Resource Development Director Kate Davis Pitsley and her team for adapting to changes and being creative in cultivating new partnerships, providing promising results for this year’s campaign and increasing collaborative opportunities.
“Working with United Way is the first time I’ve been able to see how incredibly engaged our community is and how willing people are to share their resources in order to improve lives across our county,” Pitsley said.
Dewine encouraged all in attendance to spread the message that it takes a community-wide effort to make a community-wide impact. He encouraged campaign coordinators and other community leaders to ask for everyone’s support. “Offer them the opportunity to make a difference in our community,” he said.
United Way Awards
Some of those community leaders were presented with awards from the 2020 campaign.
Spirit of Community Award: This was presented to Gibby Thompson. Dewine called him “a well-known community champion who is a shining example of what it means to live united.”
Thompson has been a longtime advocate of the United Way in support of its mission. The business owner is approached by many groups to sponsor or host an event, and he always finds time to get involved.
“He has embraced the idea that it takes both individuals and businesses working together to create positive change in our community,” Dewine said.
Community Action Award: This was presented to Community Bank, which has supported United Way events including the annual golf tournament and United Way breakfast by offering generous sponsorship, prizes, and employee participation.
“Beyond its partnership with United Way, Community Bank has also has shown willingness to step up and support programs that are working to enhance lives in our county,” Dewine said.
Media Award: This was presented by Clark Stanton, United Way immediate past president, to Steve Yablonski of Oswego County Business Magazine.
“His coverage has contributed to the overall success of many of our campaigns through the years,” Stanton said. “We truly appreciate his dedication to highlight the efforts being made to address the changing needs in our community.”
Community Partner of the Year: This award was presented to Oswego County Opportunities.
“OCO has gone above and beyond addressing the needs of Oswego County,” said Rolfe in presenting the award.
While some United Way contributions were negatively impacted by the pandemic, OCO’s campaign actually grew, Rolfe said.
“Thank you for all that you do for us, and all you do for our community,” Rolfe said.
To get involved in this year’s United Way campaign or for more information, see www.oswegounitedway.org.
