OSWEGO — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has announced the city of Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway and Lighthouse Lanes, will host a free “drive thru trick or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m. The event will allow for safe trick or treating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vehicles will be allowed to enter the speedway from City Line Road and circle the track as local businesses hand out candy as cars drive through and around the track. Attendees must stay in their vehicles. Decorative inflatables, music and decorations will line the drive through area as vehicles make their way around the track.
“Our Drive Thru Trick or Treating event is another exciting event created by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau to adjust to social distancing guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to continue providing Oswego’s youth with fun activities and events despite the difficult times we’re living through,” said Barlow. “I appreciate the hard work from the youth bureau staff and the efforts they’ve made to design socially distanced events and want to thank the Oswego Speedway and our partners for working together to put this on for our community,” Barlow said.
Jennifer Losurdo of the Oswego City- County Youth Bureau said, “Our Drive Thru Trick or Treating event will give our children and families something to look forward to at Halloween. Due to COVID-19, some families may not participate in Halloween this year, but our event can provide a safe and enjoyable alternative.” We have over 100 vendors so we ask that you be patient in line as there will be a lot of people attending.
Vendors will come in at the Albany Street entrance to the Speedway at 10 a.m. to set up and will be directed by RMW Events Staffing to park. Participants that need to be next to a certain vendor should coordinate outside the gate as they will be parked according to their entrance into the event. Attendees will come in through City Line Road (back of the speedway) the gate will not be open until noon. RMW Events Staffing will be there to guide you in and form lines. Everyone must stay in their vehicles.
Tunes for Tots will kick off their annual Toy Drive at the Trick or Treat event for all the children of Oswego County. Those attending are asked to take a new unwrapped non-violent to donate.
“No child should ever go without” said Mike Coon, coordinator of Tunes for Tots.
For moreinformation about the event, contact Losurdo at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, ext. 3451.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.