‘Mamma Mia!’ opens Thursday at Mexico High School

MEXICO — Countless hours of memorizing lines, learning songs and practices have led up to opening week and dress rehearsals for the Mexico High School Drama Department’s musical, with “Mamma Mia!” officially opening Thursday night.
The hit-laden classic musical that features music based on songs from pop group ABBA will be performed at the Avery Skinner Auditorium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. All three shows will begin at 7 p.m.
Pre-sale tickets can be reserved at a discount for the show via email at MACSdramaclub@gmail.com. There are also discounted tickets with proper identification at the door for senior citizens Thursday and military members Friday.
“Mamma Mia!” is a musical featuring Donna Sheridan (played by Jennifer Babcock), an independent hotelier in the Greek islands, preparing for her daughter’s wedding with the help of two old friends.
Meanwhile Sophie (Kiara Richer), the spirited bride, has a plan. She secretly invites three men from her mother’s past in the hope of meeting her real father and having him walk her down the aisle for her big day.
The cast includes Richer (as Sheridan), Mia Morris (Tanya), Anna Pluff (Rosie), Jennifer Babcock (Donna Sheridan), Colin O’Neill (Sky), Myles McMahon (Sam Carmichael), Devon Thayer (Bill Austin), Carter Richardson (Harry Bright), Katie Spaulding (Lisa), Abbey Dingman (Ali), Avery Oakes (Pepper), Devon Walker (Eddie) and Trevor Good (Priest).
Mexico’s ensemble features Grace Mason, Juliana Smith, Megan Coe, Megan Sidoti, Libby Sheldon, Alli Kerr, Brian Mohr, Olivia Linerode, Alana Rice, Harmony Schroeder, Alisha McKechnie, Sabria Summer, Cali Hopp, Lauren Salisbury, Emma Murabito, Kelly Mason, Maddie Loomis, Samantha Seeburger, Yusra Alih, Aryel Sharp and Emma Hyde.
Students working backstage include Jordan Novak, Kierstyn Denny, Meghan Denny, Jozlyn Fiorito, Julia Ahart, Shea Cappelletti, Jared Ricker and McKenna House. The show is co-directed by teacher assistant Cassie Story and music teacher Laura Washburn. The Avery Skinner Auditorium is inside the high school, located at 3338 Main St., Mexico.
