AMBOY — The month of March marks the beginning of the intense social interaction among snowshoe hares, the white ghosts of the north woods winter. Intent on courtship, hares increase their activity and range with the lengthening days.
On March 22 at 2 p.m., the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will offer Mad Hares of March. Following an indoor presentation on the natural history of snowshoe hares with naturalist Pat Carney, participants will have the opportunity to wander through the woodland to look for tracks and other signs of hares.
Participants are reminded to dress warmly and in layers. There is a fee for the program, family rates are available and children under 3 are free. The fee includes snowshoes if there is sufficient snow.
Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center is located on state Route 183, between routes 13 and 69 in eastern Oswego County.
For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315 963 7286.
Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities.
