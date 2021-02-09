To the editor,
I grew up a Democrat and I continue to appreciate the values of the Democratic Party.
I moved into Oswego County in 1989 — I bought my first house here, made good friends, raised my daughter here and got my master’s degree in education. I also voted here and rarely has there been a true choice when I vote. I don’t think trickle-down economics work.
I hope to see cleaner energy, fairer justice and housing, healthier schools and free higher education. I believe everyone deserves health care and a place to go for that health care. I know I’d love my daughter to find a good paying job here.
Republicans have been in control of this county for as long as any of us can remember. Oswego County is still near the bottom on all of the socioeconomic indicators for all counties in the state. We can’t expect change when we keep electing the same people every year.
Local Democrats like me, are looking for candidates to run for all the local offices that are up this year. All legislature seats, city council seats and many town and village offices are to be filled in November, as well as Oswego County Clerk and Oswego County Treasurer. Anyone considering a run for local office needs to make a decision now as signatures on petitions to earn a spot on the ballot are gathered from March 3 through the month of March. You will have help with training and support. Oswego County has a Democratic party that is here to support you in many ways. We train, we write postcards, put up signs, get the word out and help raise money for our candidates.
Email us at countydems@oswegodemocrats.com for more information.
Amy Venskus
Pennellville
