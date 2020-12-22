FULTON — Kathleen Marshall, 70, of Fulton, passed peacefully at home on Dec. 18, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born in Fulton, New York, and had remained a life resident.
Mrs. Marshall had previously worked with General Electric as an administrative assistant with a high security clearance due to the production of heavy military equipment.
She enjoyed playing cards and visiting with family. Mrs. Marshall also liked playing golf and bowling.
She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Christine “Teeny” Vosburg, and her niece Catherine Crook.
Mrs. Marshall is survived by her husband of 46 years, William R. Marshall of Fulton, their son, William J. (Amy) Marshall of Maryland; grandson Colin Marshall of Maryland; her siblings, Joyce (Alan) Pawlowski of Florida, and Margaret Crook of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a funeral service held at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., Fulton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.