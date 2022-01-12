OSWEGO — The Oswego Winged Super Challenge has announced the Holiday Inn Express & Suites of Oswego as the official hotel of the series in 2022.
Located at 140 E. 13th St. in Oswego, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites is in close proximity to all major travel routes including State Route 104 and State Route 481.
Providing a heated indoor pool area, fitness center, 24-hour business center and a free hot continental breakfast, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites is less than one mile from the famed Oswego Speedway, which will host the Oswego Winged Super Challenge on three occasions in 2022.
Welcoming drivers from across the Northeast, Midwest and Canada, the Oswego Winged Super Challenge and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites have partnered to offer a discounted racer’s rate for teams participating in the challenge series this season. Teams can visit www.hieoswego.com/racing to book rooms in preparation for the upcoming events.
Oswego Speedway’s Winged Super Challenge will feature the best drivers in winged supermodified racing at the home of supermodifieds with more than $140,000 in cash and contingencies on the line.
Counting toward the International Supermodified Association standings next season, the Oswego Winged Super Challenge will also see Oswego Speedway and Midwest Supermodified Series regulars take part in each event, which will be held on Saturday, June 4, Saturday, July 9 and Saturday, Aug. 13.
Each event will sport a $41,000 purse with $6,000 going to the winner and will pay $1,200 to start.
On top of that, the top 10 drivers that contend in all three events will share a $15,000 point fund, with $3,000 going to the overall Miller Electric Manufacturing/J&S Paving Oswego Winged Super Challenge champion.
“We’re proud to partner with the Holiday Inn Express & Suites as the official hotel of our series this season,” said Oswego Winged Super Challenge promoter, John Nicotra. “With drivers and teams coming from across the region and Canada, it will be great to have HIE working with us to provide racer’s rates this season.”
Each event will be highlighted by time trials, a top-12 invert for heat races, with a feature re-draw. Oswego Speedway’s J&S Paving 350 supermodifieds will join the winged supermodifieds at all three events.
For more information, visit Oswego Speedway online at www.oswegospeedway.com.
Saturday, June 4
Oswego Winged Super Challenge #1 (50 laps)
ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds, J&S Paving 350 supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank Small Block Supers
Saturday, July 9
Oswego Winged Super Challenge #2 (50 laps)
ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds, J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds
Saturday, Aug. 13
Oswego Winged Super Challenge No. 3 (60 laps)
ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds, J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds
Oswego Winged Super Challenge Purse (All 3 Events, $41,000):
1 — $6,000
2 — $3,500
3 — $3,000
4 — $2,500
5 — $2,000
6 — $1,800
7 — $1,600
8 —$1,400
9 through 24 — $1,200
$200 Fast Time: Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux
Feature Hard Charger: Hoosier Right Rear Tire
Miller Electric Manufacturing/J&S Paving Oswego Winged Super Challenge Point Fund ($15,000):
1 — $3,000
2 — $2,000
3 — $1,800
4 — $1,600
5 — $1,400
6 — $1,200
7 through 10 — $1,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.