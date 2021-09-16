ALBANY— As Delta variant COVID-19 infection rates run rampant statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday announced new facemask requirements for a variety of state-licensed facility regardless of vaccination status.
Under Hochul’s mandate, face coverings will be required at state-regulated child care facilities, in addition to residential congregate facilities and other programs certified, operated, licensed or approved by the state offices of Children and Family Services (OCFS), Mental Health, People with Disabilities (OPWDD) and Addition Services and Supports (OASAS). The new regulations apply to most childcare facilities, inpatient and outpatient mental health and substance abuse rehabilitation programs, congregate foster care programs, juvenile detention programs and other shelters for domestic violence victims and homeless or runaway youth.
“With the Delta variant on the rise, requiring masks at state-regulated child care, mental health, and substance abuse facilities is a key part of our broader strategy for slowing the spread of the virus, reopening our economy safely, and protecting vulnerable members of our population," Hochul said in a Wednesday statement. "For children under 12 who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, masks are the best line of defense against COVID-19 infection. This new mask requirement ensures that children in our child care facilities receive the same protection as children in our schools."
The new mask health directive in childcare facilities brings the state into compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance released in July that recommends widespread indoor masking for children aged two and older who have not yet been vaccinated. State officials also noted the movealigns childcare facilities with Hochul’s first-day-in-office school masking requirements.
Health officials have repeatedly pointed to vast increases in positive coronavirus cases across all age groups due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, but noted younger populations have been most impacted. The significant increase in cases among younger populations is largely blamed on the inability of children aged 12 and under to be vaccinated.
Hochul believes the additional protective methods announced Wednesday will aide the state in keeping children disease free, a belief shared by several state officials leading the impacted agencies.
“We’ve heard from many parents and residents of congregate settings asking that the state require masking because child care and congregate residential programs will not require that protection without a state requirement,” said Sheila J. Poole, Office of Child and Family Services commissioner. “We want to keep all children and staff in child care programs, as well as staff and residents of congregate residential programs, safe from the spread of infection and wearing a mask is the best tool we have. Children want to be like the adults around them and will easily adapt to the mask wearing requirement."
Dr. Ann Sullivan, commissioner of the New York State Office of Mental Health said she is pleased with the governor’s edict, noting it would protect healthcare workers, patients and clients in communities across the state.
"It’s clear masks help control and prevent the spread of infection.” Sullivan said. “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, OMH has issued guidance for our state operated facilities and clinics as well as community-based mental healthcare providers recommending and encouraging the use of masks and other protective measures.”
