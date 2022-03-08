Henry “Buster” J. Waldau Jr., 75, of Oswego, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022. He was born in Syracuse, NY, and the son of the late Henry J. Waldau Sr., and Ruth M. Agley Waldau. Prior to retirement he was a truck driver for McLane Suneast Trucking Company in Florida where he lived for many years.
He enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, Corvettes, going on walks outside when the sun was out, gardening, and spending time with his family. After high school, Henry served in the Marines from 1963- 1969. He was a Vietnam Veteran and was honorably discharged.
He is predeceased by his sister, Janet Clark.
Survived by his son, John Francis Waldau of Florida, sisters, Helen Waldau of Oswego, Joyce (Robert) Barnes of Florida, and Kathleen Ives of Florida, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private family memorial service will take place at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego. For those wishing to make contributions in Henry’s name they may do so to the Alzheimer’s Association @ Alz.org.
