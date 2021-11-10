HANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity football team concluded its 2021 campaign with a 43-0 rout over Fowler Saturday in the Section III Independent League consolation game.
Lane Rawls finished the game with 61 passing yards and an interception.
Drew Harris had 162 rushing yards with two touchdowns. Logan Longley tacked on 113 yards on 15 rushing attempts, scoring two touchdowns. Owen Skiff (61 yards) and Mathias Alton (6 yards) also scored touchdowns. Dustin MacFarland added nine rushing yards.
Harris also had three receptions for 34 yards, and Ben Alton had three receptions for 27 yards.
Defensively, Longley led the team with 12 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Harris added 10 tackles, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception. Skiff recorded four tackles and two fumble recoveries. Mathias Alton chipped in three tackles with an interception.
Also recording tackles were James Moore (5), Curtis Wilson (5), Mark Smith (3), Cody Miner (2), Rawls (2) and Ethan Thibault (1). Wilson, Smith and Moore also had sacks.
