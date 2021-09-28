JORDAN — The Hannibal varsity football team kicked off its season with a 24-16 win over Jordan-Elbridge Friday.
Drew Harris led the Warriors on the ground with 140 yards on 23 attempts. He also scored two of Hannibal’s touchdowns. Dustin MacFarland, who had 15 yards on seven attempts, scored the other two touchdowns.
Logan Longley ran for 69 yards on seven attempts, and Owen Skiff added 24 rushing yards also on seven attempts.
Quarterback Lane Rawls went 3-9, throwing for 78 yards. Harris had two of the receptions totalling 52 yards, and Skiff caught the third pass for a 26-yard gain.
The Warriors (1-0) face Altmar-Parish-Williamstown for their home opener on Saturday at 1 p.m.
