SCRIBA — Gary W. Wyman, 68, a resident of Scriba passed away on June 2, 2020 at the Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Lyle and Marguerite (Hammond) Wyman and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.
He was a member of Boilermakers Local 175 from 1972 until he retired in 2007. He was deeply proud of his 35 years as a Boilermaker and cherished the friendships he made along the way.
Gary loved spending time with his family, listening to classic rock and tinkering with his tools and his yard. During his retirement, he enjoyed the company of his friends at his favorite social club. Gary, or “Wormgear” as some may know him by, was a special man who made friends easily, had an infectious laugh and was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend. We will all miss him terribly but he has left us with an endless amount of stories that we will continue to share and laugh about for many years to come.
Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Chong Ae Wyman of Oswego; six children, Tracy Wyman (Francis LaLone Jr.) of Hannibal, Jenna Eason (George Eason III) of Oswego, Tara Wyman of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, James (Ryann) Wyman of Skaneateles Falls, David Wyman of Oswego, and Jessica Dunn of Oswego; two sisters, Jane (Carl) Upcraft of Oswego and Nancy (Donald) Allen of Buckeye, Arizona; six grandchildren, Francis LaLone III (Ronald C. Fiorentino, Jr.) of North Syracuse, Nicholas (Erica) LaLone of Cato, Tyler Wyman of Oswego, Scarlett Wyman of Oswego, Olivia Wyman of Skaneateles Falls and Nora Wyman of Skaneateles Fall, while expecting another grandson in the fall and his first great-granddaughter this month; nieces, nephews and aunts.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Given the current situation with COVID-19, there are no calling hours.
The family requests that contributions can be made to the Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, NY 13208.
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.