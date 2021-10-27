Both the Oswego and Fulton varsity girls volleyball teams will take part in the Section III Class A playoffs that begin this week.
The Red Raiders, who boast a 14-1 record, earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament. They also have a first-round bye.
The Buccaneers are the No. 4 seed, and will host No. 5 Cortland on Friday. The match is currently scheduled for 6 p.m. at Leighton Elementary. The winner of that match will play Fulton, which hosts the semifinal game on Nov. 2.
Also qualifying for the tournament were No. 2 Jamesville-DeWitt and No. 3 Central Square. Both teams earned a first-round bye and will square off on Nov. 2 at J-D.
The championship game is slated for Nov. 6 at Phoenix Middle School.
