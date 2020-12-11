FULTON — The city of Fulton is poised to adopt a 2021 budget next week that offers a decrease in property taxes for the first time in a decade.
The $16.9 million spending proposal, as it currently stands, would decrease property taxes by a modest 0.13 percent.
City officials say the document is still being altered and the final number could be slightly different, but repeatedly said the final adopted plan would provide Fulton taxpayers with the first tax decrease since 2011.
Councilors will host a second public hearing on the spending and revenue proposal Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Fulton Municipal Building. Tuesday’s public hearing comes after a previous budget hearing on Dec. 1, but a late update to the city’s overall taxable value led to a roughly 1 percent tax hike and prompted officials to re-examine the plan.
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels called the 1 percent tax increase “unacceptable,” and said a tax increase was the last thing the city needs right now. Michaels at the time said officials would present a modest tax cut prior to adopting the budget, and this week said that plan is still on track and the final figures would be presented on Tuesday.
“We have been successful at eliminating any increase for 2021,” Michaels said, noting city department heads came back to the table and made small cuts to their respective budgets, in addition to adjustments in the city’s medical expenses.
Fulton councilors held tax rates steady the past four years, with the property tax hike increasing rates by a little more than 4 percent in 2016.
The 0.13 percent decrease as it currently stands would bring the city’s tax rate from $20.50 per $1,000 of assessed value to $20.47 per $1,000. The originally proposed $16.96 million spending and revenue plan would have resulted in a property tax rate of roughly $20.69 per $1,000.
Savings from the tax decrease, as it currently stands, would be about $2-$3 for most homeowners in the city, or roughly $20 less than the earlier budget proposal.
Michaels said the tax cut is part of Fulton’s moving in a new, positive direction. She noted the expected tax decrease is small, but it is a start to putting the city on the right path.
“These are baby steps toward a larger goal,” the mayor said. “We have to be very deliberate in each action we take and not be afraid to take our time to do it right... Fulton will not get back on track overnight, but one day at a time we will see results that will add up to bigger wins for us all.”
Total spending in the city’s 2021 tentative budget proposal is estimated at $16,893,274 a roughly $57,274 increase from the 2020 spending plan. Revenues are expected to increase slightly, from $10.04 million to about $10.16 million.
Personnel services, or employee salaries, and employee benefits account for the overwhelming majority of the city’s expenses. Salaries make up about 46 percent of total spending, and employee benefits account for nearly 36 percent.
Public safety spending, which makes up more than one-third of the city’s total spending, is down about 4 percent, from $6.9 million to $6.6 million.
Council President Larry Macner, R-6th Ward, credited city officials and department heads for a job well done, adding some of the cuts were likely “painful.” Macner said councilors, department heads and the mayor met several different times and “each time shaved off a little more” from what started out as a double-digit tax increase.
“I’m very pleased with it,” Macner said, noting the tax decrease comes at a time when city’s have been squeezed by the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “In light of our times right now, I’m happy.”
Councilor Tom Kenyon, C-1st Ward, expressed skepticism about the spending and revenue proposal, saying there are “more cuts to be made.” Kenyon specifically pointed to the city Department of Public Works, which he said contained a single foreman position when there were 44 employees and now has two foremen with roughly half as many workers.
“We could have cut at least $54,000 right there,” Kenyon said, noting one of the two foremen retired and shouldn’t have been replaced. “I just think there were more cuts to be made.”
Kenyon said crafting a budget that lowers costs for city residents is even more crucial this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted families’ finances. Seniors on a fixed income cannot absorb higher costs either, Kenyon said, adding those are the people he’s looking out for.
The city also needs a plan to address infrastructure, Kenyon said, noting things like city-owned buildings and sidewalks have long been neglected. Kenyon did, however, say the way the budget was developed was an improvement, with councilors and department heads reviewing and discussing each spending and revenue line.
Reductions in the full valuation of taxable property in the city has been one of the biggest obstacles Fulton has dealt with in recent years, and the issue again has caused problems for city officials working to craft a budget. The overall assessed value of taxable property dropped for at least the third year in a row, falling from about $335 million to $332 million.
Fulton has lost more than $5 million in assessed property value since 2018, which places a further burden on the city’s remaining tax base.
