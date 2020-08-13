MINETTO — The Minetto United Methodist Church will host a free dinner from 4:30-6 p.m. Aug. 30.
The dinner will be take-out only via the drive-through starting in the rear parking lot. Follow signs and attendants’ directions; it will not be necessary to leave your car.
The dinner will be offered to the community to honor the memory of Ward Schaal by his sister and some of her church family at the Minetto UMC. Schaal died in a house fire in Niagara Falls on July 7.
The menu will include a pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, applesauce, a bag of chips, and a chocolate chip bar cookie. Each bagged dinner will contain a fire safety flyer and information sheet about Minetto’s church service. Donations are not expected but will be accepted.
A collection shed is available in the parking lot at the back of the church for clothing items that can be recycled. Useable items include: all clothing, shoes, sneakers, purses, blankets, sheets, pillowcases, drapes, and stuffed toys.
Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. are not being held in the church building because of the pandemic but may be viewed online by starting at the website MinettoUMC.org.
The church is located at the corner of state Route 48 and county Route 8, one block south of the Stewarts Shop, midway between Oswego and Fulton, in the village of Minetto. Its physical address for GPS purposes is 2433 County Route 8, Oswego, NY 13126. The mailing address is PO Box 217, Minetto, NY 13115.
