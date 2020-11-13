OSWEGO — The temporary closure of Fitzhugh Park Elementary School due to COVID-19 has been extended for another week.
Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III said the district made the decision “due to several COVID-19 exposures,” and in the interest of ensuring the health and safety of students. Fitzhugh Park, which was initially closed Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 after at least two positive cases of the coronavirus, is now closed through Nov. 20.
“Out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to ensure the health and safety of our student and the staff, the district has decided to keep Fitzhugh Park closed for another week,” Calvin said.
Calvin’s Friday letter to the OCSD community did not indicate whether or not more individuals at the school have been infected.
District officials said an update about the school’s reopening would come no later than Nov. 20, but officials did not commit to a Monday, Nov. 23 reopening. OCSD schools are closed Nov. 25 through Nov. 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Throughout the extended closure, Calvin said all students who attend Fitzhugh Park Elementary will continue to receive remote, or virtual, instruction during their normal scheduled days and hours.
Calvin said the district, along with the Oswego County Health Department, would continue to monitor the situation.
OCSD officials continue to request parents and guardians be vigilant in ensuring safety precautions, including social distancing whenever possible, wearing a face mask in the presence of other individuals, proper hand washing and staying at home when ill.
Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 exposure can contact the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at (315) 349-3330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.