SCRIBA — The fifth annual March Meatball Madness Spaghetti Dinner at United Baptist Church of Scriba will be held on March 27. This take-out only event will benefit Blessings in a Backpack.
The church is located at 5111 state Route 104 east, right next to Dahl’s Diner. Those wishing to place an order must call or text Carla at 315-416-6116 to reserve a spaghetti dinner, only 170 dinners will be available. All meals are to be picked up between 4-6 p.m. on March 27.
Dinners will include spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, a dinner roll and a homemade dessert.
The meatballs will be donated by Daddy Ed’s, Scriba Meats, Bosco’s Meats, Canale’s, Paul’s Big M and Lakeside Restaurant. Pasta and sauce will be donated by Vona’s and the rolls will be donated by TOPS Friendly Markets in Mexico.
There will be a meatball contest held just prior to the event to see which one of the meatball suppliers in Oswego County will take top honors. Guest chef Brian Taylorwill be managing the kitchen during this event.
Prices are discounted for veterans.
All of the proceeds from this event will go toward sending food home every week of the school year with 100 elementary school age children who are in the “free or reduced meal program” at the New Haven, Palermo and Mexico Elementary schools. It costs $80 to support one child for an entire school year.
Anyone who is unable to attend but would still like to donate to the cause can send a check made payable to the United Baptist Church of Scriba, 5111 State Route 104E, Oswego, NY 13126. Note on the check “Blessings in a Backpack.” Or, a tax deductible donation can be made online through this link: https://tinyurl.com/BiBMexicoNYChapter.
