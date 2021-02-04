Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.