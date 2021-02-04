FULTON — With the second semester underway in the Fulton City School District, school officials have announced that they are making some changes for the semester.
The changes announced are in line with the FCSD’s mission to “provide the highest quality instruction possible in this year of so many challenges,” said FCSD Executive Director of Instruction and Assessment Daniel Carroll.
At last week’s FCSD Board of Education meeting, G. Ray Bodley High School Principal Donna Parkhurst said that once the second semester starts on Feb. 2, the high school will begin dismissing students later and will introduce a new consistent four-day (Tuesday through Friday) schedule for both in-person and remote-learning students.
“We weren’t ready for this instructional model in the fall and we can say, with confidence, we are ready now,” Parkhurst said.
The instructional model will have remote-learning students live stream into classes with in-person students to create a more consistent schedule, allow more teacher flexibility, and allow more at-home students’ socialization.
Additionally, Parkhurst announced that students’ dismissal would be pushed back from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
“In adding more time to our schedule, we are able to eliminate a majority of the elective course conflicts,” Parkhurst said.
She stressed that while the dismissal is being pushed back, the class periods will remain 42 minutes long.
“It’s not clean 100 percent, but we have eliminated a majority of the conflicts,” Parkhurst said.
Fulton Junior High School Principal Marc Copani said that the new semester would start introducing the online-only students into daily classes and start pairing electives into innovative new courses.
To make it work, there will be two teachers in the room, Copani said.
“So the students are not just watching instruction, but they will have another adult in the room that can interact with them and answer questions,” he said.
Copani said “natural pairings” — such as English and social studies as well as art and music — would make students more interested in the courses and open more time during the days for teachers’ office hours in core subjects through the week.
With teacher teams and all teachers having office hours, there will be more support for the students toward the goal of increasing engagement and achievement, Copani said.
Lanigan Elementary School Principal Jeffery Hendrickson represented the elementary level. He said students would have extended days of instruction and more focus on students’ comprehension.
“We’ve got a handle on the teaching and how to engage, and now we are looking to the actual learning,” Hendrickson said.
He said that the addition of 15 minutes of instructional time a day for grades K-5 would give the teachers more time to work with the students to improve comprehension of the material.
A particular focus will be identifying and responding to the needs of individual students.
Carroll praised the instructional staff at all levels for their work toward these changes. He said that over the course of the first semester, they have figured out ways to incorporate at-home students with in-person students that are engaging and interactive and go beyond the concept of simply watching. Carroll praised the staff’s capacity “to innovate, to learn, to adapt, and to take risks toward the achievement of their students.”
In another report, Christopher Ells, FCSD director of health, physical education, and athletics, gave an update on COVID-19 vaccination clinics held at the high school.
Ells said that nearly 1,600 people received a first dose of vaccine at recent clinics at the high school. He said the Oswego County Health Department will host second-dose clinics Feb. 13, Feb. 15, and Feb. 20 at G. Ray Bodley High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.