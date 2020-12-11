OSWEGO — COVID-19 spread further and faster in November than in any previous month, and the number of daily cases through the first 10 days of December is far outpacing last month.
According to the Oswego County Health Department, 1,171 individuals in the county tested positive for COVID-19 in November, a number that in a single month surpassed the 794 people who contracted the virus between mid-March and the end of October. Viral activity in November was by far higher than any previous month, and health officials anticipated the spread of the coronavirus would continue to accelerate through December.
Those predictions are so far coming to fruition, with more than 50 people on average testing positive in Oswego County each day through the first 10 days of December. The 50 people per day testing positive for the virus is nearly 30 percent higher than the 39 people per day in November.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said the increase in cases, unfortunately, doesn’t come as a surprise. Health officials expected a post-Thanksgiving surge much like the increase in cases that followed Halloween, and those expectations have become reality.
“After the Halloween surge we knew we would have a post-Thanksgiving, post-Christmas and post-New Year’s Eve surge,” Huang said, adding the cases related to holiday gatherings are now starting to blend together. “It’s already widespread in the community and we’ve already mixed the cases from Halloween and from Thanksgiving, and now we’re seeing both.”
The total number of cases in Oswego County reached 2,471 on Thursday, with 506 new cases in the month of December. According to the county health department, 591 cases are currently active as of Thursday, marking the highest number of active cases in the county since the pandemic started in March.
More than 1 percent of the county, roughly 1,300 individuals, are currently subject to mandatory isolation or quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus. Oswego County on Thursday reported its sixth death related to COVID-19, though state data indicates 14 individuals have died from the virus in Oswego County and 17 county residents have died due to the virus.
County officials have noted the discrepancy is due to their decision to wait until an official death certificate and medical examiner’s report is available to report a death as coronavirus-related. Officials said Thursday efforts were underway to determine the reason for the discrepancies.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow on Wednesday night held a virtual town hall via Facebook Live to answer residents’ questions about the virus and local response, and to urge the community to take the proper precautions to protect themselves, their family and the local economy. Barlow said the number of people in mandatory isolation or quarantine “should wake you up” if nothing else has, and noted the area is in “totally uncharted territory” in relation to the spread of the virus.
“And it continues to get worse,” the mayor said, noting in the month of November the county “surpassed by a long shot” the total number of previous infections.
Barlow said the rise in cases is not only alarming, but also unsustainable, noting if the city and county are unable to curb the spread of the virus a shutdown of the local economy is likely.
“We can try to correct this data and move in a more favorable direction away from more restrictions and shutdowns,” Barlow said, adding if residents “keep acting as if it’s business as usual” further restrictions are a near certainty.
Oswego County as a whole meets the state’s metrics for a micro-cluster zone, but the state has not yet declared such for various reasons. Barlow urged residents to follow the well-established rules a protocols and “do the right thing” to preserve Oswego’s economy and assist already struggling small businesses.
Many individuals have described the forthcoming COVID-19 vaccine as a “light at the end of the tunnel,” and health officials are hopeful the vaccine could be distributed to New Yorkers starting later this month. Though the vaccines are nearing approval, Huang said it would likely be several months before a significant amount of the population is vaccinated.
“This is something positive, but I don’t want to be too optimistic,” Huang said. “I want our residents to know even when the vaccines are approved we still have a long way to go. We need to distribute the vaccine and administer the vaccine.”
Huang said it could be “a half year or more” before enough people are vaccinated and the community returns to life as normal. Between now and then, Huang said the best way to protect yourself and the community from the spread of the virus is to socially distance, wear facemasks and stay home when possible.
County health officials have already started planning for vaccine distribution, Huang said, but it’s not yet clear when the immunization will be available locally.
