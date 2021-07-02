OSWEGO — The 32nd annual Oswego YMCA Harborfest 5k Run/Walk will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24. The deadline for guaranteed event T-shirts in selected sizes have been extended to July 5 and are in limited supply after.
Participants may sign up at the YMCA or online at raceroster.com
The YMCA is located at 265 W. First Street, Oswego. For more information, call the YMCA at 342-6082 or visit www.oswegoymca.org.
