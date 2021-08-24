Welcome to the Datebook! You'll find upcoming Oswego County events and happenings here.
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
• Oswego Bereavement Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Christ the Good Shepherd, 129 E. Fourth St., Oswego. For more information, contact Donna Lupien at 315-529-3412.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
• Holy Trinity Church Trivia Night, doors open at 6:30 pm and action starts at 7 pm. Bring refreshments of your choice. Coffee, tea, ice water and popcorn are complimentary. There is a cost to participate. Call the office at 315-598-2118 to reserve a space for a few or a group. There are tables of eight available. Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams then divided among team members. Father Scardella is the Master of Ceremonies and is sure to energize the evening.The public is invited to Jubilee Hall, 309 Buffalo St., Fulton.
SUNDAY, AUG. 29
• Free dinner at Minetto United Methodist Church. Serving take-outs only by drive-through from 4 to 6 p.m. The menu will be hot dogs, hamburgers, macaroni salad, beans, chips, and watermelon. Donations are not expected but will be accepted. A collection shed is available in the parking lot at the back of the church for clothing items that can be recycled. Useable items include: all clothing, shoes, sneakers, purses, blankets, sheets, pillowcases, drapes, and stuffed toys. Visitors are always welcome at our Sunday services in person with masks or viewed online from MinettoUMC.org. The building is fully accessible, and the sanctuary is equipped with air cleaners. 2433 County Rt. 8, Oswego, NY 13126.
MONDAY, AUG. 30
• Family Movie Night, 6 p.m., Fulton’s Cinema Arts Theater, 121 Cayuga St., Fulton. For more information, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-2787 or stop by the center.
SEPT. 1
• Volney Seniors Luncheon, at the Volney Municipial Building. Starts at noon. Bring a dish to pass, your own plates, silverware and drinks. New memebers are always welcome. Meetings are held the first and third Wednesday of every month. Contact Anna at 315-593-3141 with any questions.
SEPT. 8
• NIMO Retirees’ Club Monthly Luncheon is scheduled for Sept. 8 at the Tavern on the Lock Restaurant in Fulton, starting at noon. Jim Farfaglia will be the guest speaker. His topic will be Camp Hollis, of which he is a former director. Anyone with questions concerning dues should call Mary Hough 315-598-7096.
Necessary precautions will be taken at the event but it will be up to individuals to know when and where they will need to wear a mask. For reservations, please call Jim Smith 315-592-5581 or Patty Wright 315-343-5194.
SEPT. 11
Hannibal United Methodist Church, Nu-2-U Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everything must go! Corner of Rt. 3 and West St. in the village of Hannibal. Contact Sue at 315-564-6617 with any questions.
SEPT. 12
The Fulton Lions Club proudly presents the running of the 31st annual Charby’s Duck Derby, from noon to 5:00 p.m.
SEP. 15
• Volney Seniors Luncheon, at the Volney Municipal Building. Starts at noon. Bring a dish to pass, your own plates, silverware and drinks. New memebers are always welcome. Meetings are held the first and third Wednesday of every month. Contact Anna Campbell at 315-593-3141 with any questions.
SEPT. 23
• RENY - Retired Educators of NY. Check us out and join us for food, fun and entertainment at our picnic and meeting. 11 a.m. at Mexico Town Park. Call Lynn at 315-343-2318.
SEPT. 28 - OCT. 1
• Cicero United Methodist Church, Bus Trip to Lancaster, PA. September 28 - October 1, 2021. Sight & Sound Theatres, to see “Queen Esther” production. Trip includes 3 shows, 3 breakfasts, 3 dinners, lodging, transportation and much more. Call Mary Alice Scheel at 315-699-7181 for more information.
