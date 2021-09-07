SEPT. 8
• NIMO Retirees’ Club Monthly Luncheon, Tavern on the Lock Restaurant in Fulton, noon. Jim Farfaglia will be the guest speaker. Call Mary Hough 315-598-7096. Masks are encouraged. For reservations, please call Jim Smith 315-592-5581 or Patty Wright 315-343-5194.
SEPT. 9
Oswego Bereavement Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Christ the Good Shepherd, 129 E. Fourth St., Oswego. For more information, contact Donna Lupien at 315-529-3412.
SEPT. 10
• The Friends of History in Fulton, Trash-2-Treasure Yard Sale on Friday, Sept. 10, on the front lawn of the Pratt House Museum, 177 S. First St., Fulton. The event will be held rain or shine from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.Those interested may also donate items for the sale (no clothing, drinking glasses or mugs, please).
SEPT. 11
• Hannibal United Methodist Church, Nu-2-U Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everything must go! Corner of Rt. 3 and West St. in the village of Hannibal. Contact Sue at 315-564-6617 with any questions.
• Join Rice Creek Associates (RCA) friends for a Fantastic Ferns Reflection Event at Rice Creek Field Station, 2 p.m., 193 Thompson Road, SUNY Oswego for a free event open to the public with refreshments served. Guest speaker Mike Serviss is and specializes in invasive species management.
• Catholic Charities of Oswego County is sponsoring a Fall Family Festival featuring a chicken barbeque, classic cars, motorcycles and other activities, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 808 W. Broadway, Fulton. $12 barbeque chicken dinner, thrift store will be open, free raffle baskets for kids, 50-50 drawing, fried dough, cotton candy, bake sale.
SEPT. 15
• Golden Age @ CTGS Pot Luck Luncheon Meeting, noon, in Priory Hall at St. Paul’s Church. Bring dish to pass, your own drinks, plate and silverware. New members always welcome. Must be fully vaccinated.
• Volney Seniors Luncheon, at the Volney Municipial Building. Starts at noon. Bring a dish to pass, your own plates, silverware and drinks. New members are always welcome. Meetings are held the first and third Wednesday of every month. Questions? Contact Anna at 315-593-3141.
SEPT. 17
• The Fulton Veterans Council POW/MIA/9-11 Remembrance Ceremony, 6 p.m. in Veterans Park.
Building along South First St. There will be coffee and doughnuts in the Community Room of the Municipal Building after the ceremony. The Fulton Veterans Council has not held its annual ceremonies in over a year and is hoping the public will show their support and attend.
SEPT. 20
• Scriba Seniors, business meeting, 1 p.m. at Scriba Municipal Building. Coffee and donuts will be served. Masks required if not vaccinated. New members welcome. Call 315-343-2655 for more information.
SEPT. 23
Oswego Bereavement Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Christ the Good Shepherd, 129 E. Fourth St., Oswego. For more information, contact Donna Lupien at 315-529-3412.
SEPT. 24
• The United Baptist Church of Scriba will be hosting a “movie night” for kids of all ages! We will be featuring episodes of the animated Christian series, Superbook. Get ready for adventure as Superbook takes the kids, Chris, Joy and their robot companion Gizmo back to the New Testament times to meet Jesus and his followers. Snacks and refreshments will be available. This event will be held on Friday, Sept 24. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. No admission is required. The church is located in Scriba right next door to Dahl’s Diner. 5111 State Route 104E, Oswego NY 13126.
SEPT. 25
• Food ‘n’ Fund Ride to benefit Feed Our Vets and VFW Post 787 Veteran Charities. Escort the Feed Our Vets trailer with a 70 mile ride around Oneida Lake. This is a parade and communities along the route will be aware of times. 7 stops, alcohol free ride, ride originates at Central Square VFW Post 915, concludes at Cicero VFW Post 787. Doug Engle’s chicken barbeque, music, vendors, bottle and can drive. $25 per ticket for riders, $15 per ticket for passengers, covers ride & barbecue. All riders welcome, signed waiver required. All food donations and every dollar contributed goes to veterans. Tickets can be purchased at any of the 7 route stops. One huge 50/50 raffle drawing at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 25. Time of arrival at each Post as follows: Central Square 7:30 a.m., depart at 8 a.m., Constantia 8:35 a.m., depart 8:55 a.m., arrive Cleveland 9:05 a.m., depart 9:25 a.m., arrive Sylvan Beach 9:40 a.m., depart 10 a.m., arrive Canastota 10:20 a.m., depart 10:40 a.m., arrive Mattydale 11:25 a.m., depart 11:45 a.m., arrive Cicero at noon. Contact Don Daly, 315-458-5090 or ddaly3@twcny.rr.com
• Family Resource Center of Oswego County’s Walk4Life, will begin and end at the FRC office (157 Liberty St, Oswego). Event starts at 10 a.m. Route is one and a half miles, route has been changed to be more accessible for anyone and everyone to join. Refreshments upon completion of the walk. Donations appreciated, but not necessary. First 100 donors will receive a special gift bag. Donations can be mailed to the office or made online at familyresourcecenter.kindful.com, or bring your cash donation with you. For more information, visit www.familyresourcecenter.life or call the center at 315-343-4866.
SEPT. 28 - OCT. 1
• Cicero United Methodist Church, Bus Trip to Lancaster, PA. September 28 - October 1, 2021. Sight & Sound Theatres, to see “Queen Esther” production. Trip includes 3 shows, 3 breakfasts, 3 dinners, lodging, transportation, and much more. Call Mary Alice Scheel at 315-699-7181 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.