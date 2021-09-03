SUNDAY
Free Will Dinner, Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church, 45 E. Utica St., 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. The church will provide a pulled pork dinner with sides and dessert. Take-out style.
All are welcome to join us. Donations will be accepted, but never expected.
SEPT. 8
• NIMO Retirees’ Club Monthly Luncheon is scheduled for Sept. 8 at the Tavern on the Lock Restaurant in Fulton, starting at noon. Jim Farfaglia will be the guest speaker. His topic will be Camp Hollis, of which he is a former director. Anyone with questions concerning dues should call Mary Hough 315-598-7096.
Necessary precautions will be taken at the event but it will be up to individuals to know when and where they will need to wear a mask. For reservations, please call Jim Smith 315-592-5581 or Patty Wright 315-343-5194.
SEPT. 10
• The Friends of History in Fulton, Trash-2-Treasure Yard Sale on Friday, Sept. 10, on the front lawn of the Pratt House Museum, 177 S. First St., Fulton. The event will be held rain or shine from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.Those interested may also donate items for the sale (no clothing, drinking glasses or mugs, please).
SEPT. 11
• Hannibal United Methodist Church, Nu-2-U Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everything must go! Corner of Rt. 3 and West St. in the village of Hannibal. Contact Sue at 315-564-6617 with any questions.
• Join Rice Creek Associates (RCA) friends for a Fantastic Ferns Reflection Event at Rice Creek Field Station, 2 p.m., 193 Thompson Road, SUNY Oswego for a free event open to the public with refreshments served. Guest speaker Mike Serviss is the Regional Conservation Project Coordinator for the Central Region of NYS Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation and specializes in invasive species management.
• Catholic Charities of Oswego County is sponsoring a Fall Family Festival featuring a chicken barbeque, classic cars, motorcycles and other activities, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 808 W. Broadway, Fulton. $12 barbeque chicken dinner, thrift store will be open, free raffle baskets for kids, 50-50 drawing, fried dough, cotton candy, bake sale.
SEPT. 15
• Golden Age @ CTGS Pot Luck Luncheon Meeting, noon, in Priory Hall at St. Paul’s Church. Bring dish to pass, your own drinks, plate and silverware. New members always welcome. Must be fully vaccinated to attend.
SEPT. 25
• Family Resource Center of Oswego County’s Walk4Life, will begin and end at the FRC office (157 Liberty St, Oswego). Event starts at 10 a.m. Route is one and a half miles, route has been changed to be more accessible for anyone and everyone to join. Refreshments upon completion of the walk. Donations appreciated, but not necessary. First 100 donors will receive a special gift bag. Donations can be mailed to the office or made online at familyresourcecenter.kindful.com, or bring your cash donation with you. For more information, visit www.familyresourcecenter.life or call the center at 315-343-4866.
SEPT. 28 - OCT. 1
• Cicero United Methodist Church, Bus Trip to Lancaster, PA. September 28 - October 1, 2021. Sight & Sound Theatres, to see “Queen Esther” production. Trip includes 3 shows, 3 breakfasts, 3 dinners, lodging, transportation, and much more. Call Mary Alice Scheel at 315-699-7181 for more information.
OCT. 23
• YMCA Open Division Pickleball Tournament. Oswego YMCA, 265 W. First St., Oswego. 8 a.m. sign in, first game at 9 a.m. Max of 24 teams. Must register by Oct. 18. Games are played to 11, win by 2 or first to 15. 30 minutes allotted for each round of games. Top 12 teams will make it into single elimination bracket. A fee applies. To register, call: 315-342-6082.
