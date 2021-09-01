THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
• Palermo United Methodist Church, Chicken & Biscuit Dinner, begins at 4:30 p.m. until sold out, drive through / take out only, served from the upper church parking lot. Due to the rising cost of food and supplies, there is a slight increase, but for one low price, dinner will include generous portions of chicken and gravy, two jumbo biscuits, mashed potatoes, a vegetable, cole slaw and dessert. Adult dinners are $10, children age 6 through 12 are $6 and children age 5 and under are free. Please follow signs and stay in your vehicle and the dinners will be delivered to you.
The church is located on County Route 35 just off of State Route 3 in Palermo, just north of Palermo Center.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
Free Will Dinner, Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church, 45 E. Utica St., 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. The church will provide a pulled pork dinner with sides and dessert. Take-out style.
All are welcome to join us. Donations will be accepted, but never expected.
SEPT. 8
• NIMO Retirees’ Club Monthly Luncheon is scheduled for Sept. 8 at the Tavern on the Lock Restaurant in Fulton, starting at noon. Jim Farfaglia will be the guest speaker. His topic will be Camp Hollis, of which he is a former director. Anyone with questions concerning dues should call Mary Hough 315-598-7096.
Necessary precautions will be taken at the event but it will be up to individuals to know when and where they will need to wear a mask. For reservations, please call Jim Smith 315-592-5581 or Patty Wright 315-343-5194.
SEPT. 10
• The Friends of History in Fulton, Trash-2-Treasure Yard Sale on Friday, Sept. 10, on the front lawn of the Pratt House Museum, 177 S. First St., Fulton. The event will be held rain or shine from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.Those interested may also donate items for the sale (no clothing, drinking glasses or mugs, please).
SEPT. 11
• Hannibal United Methodist Church, Nu-2-U Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everything must go! Corner of Rt. 3 and West St. in the village of Hannibal. Contact Sue at 315-564-6617 with any questions.
• Join Rice Creek Associates (RCA) friends for a Fantastic Ferns Reflection Event at Rice Creek Field Station, 193 Thompson Road, SUNY Oswego for a free event open to the public with refreshments served. Guest speaker Mike Serviss is the Regional Conservation Project Coordinator for the Central Region of NYS Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation and specializes in invasive species management.
OCT. 23
• YMCA Open Division Pickleball Tournament. Oswego YMCA, 265 W. First St., Oswego. 8 a.m. sign in, first game at 9 a.m. Max of 24 teams. Must register by Oct. 18. Games are played to 11, win by 2 or first to 15. 30 minutes allotted for each round of games. Top 12 teams will make it into single elimination bracket. A fee applies. To register, call: 315-342-6082.
